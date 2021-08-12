Louisiana sues feds over 'devastating' rule for its shrimpers

Freshly caught shrimp sit on a scale at Joshua's Marina in Buras, Louisiana May 16, 2010. . REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Summary Rule requires turtle excluder devices installed on nets of certain shrimp boats

AG says shrimpers unable to find devices amid COVID pandemic

(Reuters) - Louisiana's attorney general has sued the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) in New Orleans federal court to stop it from implementing a regulation that obliges certain shrimp fishermen to install devices that keep endangered sea turtles out of their catch.

In a Wednesday complaint, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the rule that took effect on Aug. 1, about a week before the beginning of the state's shrimping season, will have "devastating consequences" on the fishermen's already thin profit margins, and has sowed confusion with fishermen unable to find enough suppliers of so-called turtle-excluder devices for their fishing nets because the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the supply chain.

Landry makes claims that the rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act's requirements for reasoned decision-making.

NMFS spokesperson Kate Brogan said the agency is reviewing the complaint.

The rule, titled "Sea Turtle Conservation; Shrimp Trawling Requirements," requires a type of trawl vessel known as a skimmer to install the device if the boat operates in the southeastern United States and is 40 feet or longer.

The complaint says the regulation will disproportionately affect Louisiana fishermen because skimmer trawlers represent "a significant portion" of Louisiana's shrimp fishing fleet. Non-compliant shrimpers risk a $10,000 fine, according to the complaint.

It adds that the state's tax revenue will also take a hit if non-compliant shrimpers are forced to miss the fishing season.

Shrimp fishing in the state accounts for 15,000 jobs and has an annual impact of $1.3 billion in the state, according to the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board.

In addition to claiming that NMFS is acting arbitrarily and capriciously by failing to postpone the rule's effective date, the complaint claims that the regulation "does not make sense" for inshore waters because data shows sea turtles do not live there.

Landry asks the court to enjoin the rule for now, and to eventually toss it altogether.

The case is Louisiana State v. Department of Commerce et al, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 2:21-cv-01523.

For Louisiana State: Jeff Landry, attorney general of Louisiana