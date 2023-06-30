Lucky Bucks noteholders score a win in $250 million dividend dispute

Companies

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Friday said she would not allow slot machine operator Lucky Bucks to settle legal claims arising out of a $250 million dividend to insiders, siding with noteholders who are seeking to claw back those payments.

The noteholders, including investment managers BC Partners, Marathon Asset Management and Monarch Alternative Capital, said that Lucky Bucks should not be allowed to settle their claims for a mere $15 million. They asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens in Wilmington, Delaware, to liquidate Lucky Bucks Holdings, the corporate parent company that sold them their notes, and separate it from the reorganization of the operating company Lucky Bucks LLC.

Owens agreed, ruling that Lucky Bucks Holdings could be converted to a Chapter 7 liquidation because it had no creditors other than the aggrieved noteholders. Those noteholders have already voted to reject the company’s Chapter 11 settlement, making a Chapter 11 reorganization impossible, she said.

Owens delayed her ruling from immediately taking effect, however, saying that a premature Chapter 7 conversion of the parent company might trigger change-in-control regulations that would make it harder for the operating subsidiary to maintain its slot machine licenses.

Owens encouraged Lucky Bucks to reach a settlement with the noteholders in its broader restructuring.

"But I warn you, if a settlement is not reached and the circumstances do not change, I expect conversion will occur swiftly," Owens told Lucky Bucks’ attorneys.

The noteholders have alleged that Lucky Bucks Holdings sold them $250 million in notes in late 2021 while concealing the fact that it was losing contracts with locations that hosted its slot machines. The noteholders have said they should be allowed to pursue repayment of the entire $250 million, which Lucky Bucks has distributed as dividends to insiders, including its private equity sponsor Trive Capital, CEO Manu Sekhri and founder Anil Damani.

Lucky Bucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Owens' ruling. An attorney for the noteholder group declined to comment.

Lucky Bucks, which operates approximately 2,300 slot machines in 345 locations throughout Georgia, filed for bankruptcy on June 9 after it had reached a deal to cut $500 million in debt and turn over the company's equity to its lenders.

Lucky Bucks suffered from increasing interest rates on its debt, an inflationary environment that reduced consumers’ use of slot machines, and a regulatory crackdown on slot machine operators in Georgia, according to its court filings in Wilmington, Delaware, bankruptcy court.

The case is Lucky Bucks Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 23-10758.

For Lucky Bucks: Andrew Leblanc, Dennis Dunne and Tyson Lomazow of Milbank

For the Lucky Bucks Holdings noteholders: Vincent Indelicato of Proskauer Rose

