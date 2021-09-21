Lupin agrees to pay $150 mln to settle Glumetza antitrust claims

The logo of Lupin, India's No. 2 drugmaker, is seen on the facade of its pharmaceutical plant in Verna, in the western state of Goa, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Agreement comes less than two weeks after $300 million Bausch settlement

Lupin, Bausch, Assertio allegedly conspired to raise diabetes drug prices

Assertio settled claims last week

(Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims brought by a group of grocery stores, drug stores and other direct buyers of the diabetes drug Glumetza for its role in an alleged "pay-for-delay" scheme that supposedly raised the drug's price by nearly 800%, according to a filing in San Francisco federal court.

Lupin's settlement filed with the court Monday, comes shortly after Glumetza's maker, Bausch Health Cos Inc agreed to pay $300 million to settle the purchasers' antitrust claims. The purchasers had accused the Laval, Canada-based company and Lake Forest, Illinois-based Assertio Therapeutics Inc of paying Lupin to delay its generic version of the Type 2 diabetes drug in exchange for agreeing not to compete with the generic.

A jury trial before U.S. District Judge William Alsup was set to begin in October.

Lupin and its attorneys Jay Lefkowitz and Devora Allon of Kirkland & Ellis didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the purchasers' attorneys Lauren Barnes and Shana Scarlett of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, Joseph Vanek of Sperling & Slater, and Steve Shadowen of Hilliard & Shadowen.

Glumetza, an extended-release version of the drug metformin, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005 and originally sold by Depomed Inc, now called Assertio. Depomed marketed the drug with Santarus Inc, which Bausch later acquired.

Depomed sued Lupin in 2009 after it applied for FDA approval of a generic version of Glumetza, alleging the generic would infringe its patents. The parties settled in 2012, with Lupin delaying its generic until 2016 in exchange for a payment and an agreement for the Glumetza makers not to compete with Lupin's generic with their own authorized generic during its market-exclusivity period.

The Glumetza purchasers sued Bausch, Lupin, Assertio, and others in 2019 over the arrangement. They argued it unlawfully allowed Bausch to hike the drug's price in 2015 from its fair value of less than $55 for a 30-day supply to more than $3,000 for the brand-name drug and $2,200 for generics.

The complaint said the scheme had caused the purchasers to overpay for the drug by more than $2.8 billion.

Alsup rejected Bausch, Lupin, and Assertio's motion for summary judgment in May, finding that whether they violated antitrust laws was a question for a jury.

Assertio will pay more than $3.8 million dollars to settle the claims against it, according to a Sept. 16 filing.

The case is In re Glumetza Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:19-cv-05822.

For the purchasers: Lauren Barnes and Shana Scarlett of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Joseph Vanek of Sperling & Slater; and Steve Shadowen of Hilliard & Shadowen

For Lupin: Jay Lefkowitz and Devora Allon of Kirkland & Ellis

