'Magic' mushrooms face legal test
(Reuters) - Decriminalized in some states, psilocybin is still an illegal federal "Class 1" drug. Lawyers have sued the DEA as part of an effort to allow a physician gain access to the drug to help dying cancer patients. Find out where their case stands and why psychedelics are having a renaissance.
