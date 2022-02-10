Skip to main content
'Magic' mushrooms face legal test

(Reuters) - Decriminalized in some states, psilocybin is still an illegal federal "Class 1" drug. Lawyers have sued the DEA as part of an effort to allow a physician gain access to the drug to help dying cancer patients. Find out where their case stands and why psychedelics are having a renaissance.

