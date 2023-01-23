Major U.S. universities want family details of students suing over financial aid

Summary

(Reuters) - More than a dozen top private U.S. universities accused of conspiring to limit aid to undergraduates have asked a federal judge in Chicago to let them try to obtain financial-related information from the parents of students who are suing the schools.

Lawyers for the 17 defendant schools, including the University of Pennsylvania; Georgetown University; Columbia University; Yale University; and Brown University, argued in a court filing on Friday that the plaintiffs' parents "undoubtedly have relevant information about key issues in this case."

The plaintiffs' attorneys leading the antitrust lawsuit are fighting the schools' draft subpoena effort, calling it a "plainly intrusive fishing expedition."

The lawsuit filed last year against prominent U.S. universities alleged they colluded to limit financial aid to more than 200,000 students and caused them to overpay tens of millions of dollars in tuition.

A judge last year declined to dismiss the complaint, pushing the case into the discovery phase. The prospective class action has claimed "billions of dollars" in damages.

Lawyers and representatives for Penn, Brown, Columbia and other schools did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Monday. The defendant schools have denied liability.

The parents of eight plaintiff students are not parties in the lawsuit, but attorneys for the schools contend they, more so than their children, are likely to have documents about any financial aid applications to non-defendant schools, in addition to material pertaining to class certification, damages and more.

"Parents frequently are better record keepers than their teenaged children, especially about financial details relevant to awarding need-based financial aid," the defense lawyers for the schools wrote in a jointly submitted filing. "And parents sometimes communicate with universities about financial aid directly (independent of their children)."

The schools' lawyers said they would "negotiate in good faith to avoid imposing undue burden on the recipient parents."

The plaintiffs are represented by lawyers from firms including Gilbert Litigators & Counselors; Freedman Normand Friedland; and Berger Montague.

Robert Gilbert of Gilbert Litigators on Monday declined to comment.

Lawyers for the student plaintiffs said in a filing that "the burden of searching through likely thousands of personal emails outweighs any marginal relevance."

The class lawyers also told the court that there was no evidence that any plaintiff lied on a financial aid application. "Whether plaintiffs failed to disclose some source of funding is irrelevant on the merits," the plaintiffs lawyers said.

The case is Henry v. Brown University, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:22-cv-00125.

For plaintiffs: Robert Gilbert of Gilbert Litigators & Counselors; Edward Normand of Freedman Normand Friedland; and other firms

For Brown: Kenneth Kliebard of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

For Penn: Seth Waxman of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

