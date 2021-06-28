Majority of Calif. cos still need women directors by looming deadline

REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Summary Majority of publicly held companies still needed more women directors as of March

Companies have until December to add up to three female directors under state law

(Reuters) - More than half of California's public companies did not have enough women on their boards as of March to put them in compliance with the state's end-of-year deadline to increase gender diversity in the boardroom, according to a study.

According to research by 50/50 Women on Boards provided to Reuters, 54% of active Russell 3000 companies headquartered in California still needed to add or replace directors to comply with a state law requiring that boards include from one to three women, depending on the size of the board.

The nonprofit reviewed data up to March 31. It was not immediately clear how many of the companies have added women to their boards since then.

The law was passed in 2018, giving publicly held companies headquartered in the state until the end of 2019 to add one woman. Companies have until the end of this year for boards with five members to include at least two women and larger boards to have three.

The law will allow California's Secretary of State to levy a $100,000 fine for a first violation and $300,000 for subsequent violations.

But as of the end of the first quarter, 264 of 487 publicly held companies headquartered in the state still needed to add more than 330 directors total who identify as women to meet the mandate, according to 50/50 Women on Boards' review of data provided by Equilar Inc.

Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, chief executive of 50/50 Women on Boards, said she expects to see the number of female directors in California further increase as a result of shareholder meetings held in the second and third quarters, potentially followed by a "big scramble in December."

Further analysis of the data by Reuters showed that healthcare companies were among the farthest behind, with around 66% of 161 companies still needing to add one or more women to their boards by the end of the year as of March.

GRAPHIC: See how compliance stacks up across industries

They include, for example, San Diego-based Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, which develops treatments for cancer and COVID-19. Currently, one member on the company's seven-member board is a woman.

Shareholders reelected the same board members in 2019 and 2020, according to proxy statements. The company's annual shareholder meeting is typically held in the fall.

Representatives for the company did not reply to requests for comment.

San Francisco-based oral vaccine company Vaxart Inc has one woman on its six-member board, who was elected at the company's annual shareholder meeting in June.

A spokesperson said Vaxart is in compliance with the law and "expects to remain so."

In the tech sector, around 49% of the 137 companies 50/50 Women on Boards reviewed were not yet compliant at the end of March.

El Segundo-based Stamps.com Inc is among them. The online postage retailer currently has six directors, only one of whom is a woman.

A company spokesperson said Stamps.com is actively searching for qualified candidates and intends to meet all requirements under California and federal law.