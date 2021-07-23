Guilty pleas for men who took photos at Pelosi's office on Jan. 6

A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Two Ohio men face up to six months in prison after pleading guilty on Friday to disorderly conduct during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, where one photographed the other in the offices of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Derek Jancart, 39, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, and fellow Ohioan Erik Rau, 28, are at least the 20th and 21st persons to plead guilty to criminal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 attack, when thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

More than 535 people have been charged with taking part in the violence. Trump falsely claims he lost the election because of widespread electoral fraud.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jancart posted pictures on Facebook from the riot, including a photograph taken from outside Pelosi's conference room showing Rau inside the room which carried the caption "We're in."

During hearings before U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, Jancart and Rau, appearing via video link, both acknowledged that they entered the Capitol during the riot and went to Pelosi's office. Jancart acknowledged he photographed Rau inside the room.

Jancart and Rau both were initially charged with four riot-related misdemeanors after their arrests. Jancart was arrested in February while Rau was not arrested until earlier this month.

Both men pleaded guilty to single counts of disorderly conduct in the U.S. Capitol building. They face a maximum sentence of six months and a $5,000 fine, though Boasberg could sentence them to probation. Sentencing for both men was set for Sept. 29.