Mass. bakery distributors exempt from arbitrating wage claims

May 5 (Reuters) - Distributors for a commercial bakery can pursue claims that they were misclassified as independent contractors in court rather than arbitration, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston said distributors for bakery Flowers Foods Inc were "transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce," qualifying them for an exemption in federal law from having to arbitrate wage claims.

The ruling creates a split with the New York-based 2nd Circuit which came to the opposite conclusion last year in a separate case involving a Flowers subsidiary.

The question of whether the exemption applies is crucial because it determines whether workers can bring large-scale class actions or must individually arbitrate legal claims. Arbitration is often impractical because of the small sums at stake in individual cases.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed a brief with the 1st Circuit last year backing Flowers. The Chamber said a ruling against the company would "engender costly and protracted disputes" over how the arbitration exemption applies.

Georgia-based Flowers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did lawyers for the distributors who sued the company.

Flowers' distributors purchase the rights to sell and deliver the company's baked goods along specific routes in Massachusetts, according to the decision.

The plaintiffs in 2021 filed a proposed class action against Flowers and two subsidiaries in Boston federal court, claiming they had been misclassified as independent contractors rather than the companies' employees. They say they are owed unpaid wages, overtime pay and other damages.

Flowers moved to send the claims to individual arbitration, citing agreements the distributors had signed. The company argued that distributors were not transportation workers because they owned their businesses and their primary job was selling baked goods to retailers.

The 1st Circuit on Friday disagreed.

"Plaintiffs' additional membership in a class of workers who own companies ... does not remove them from the class of workers who deliver goods," Circuit Judge William Kayatta wrote.

The panel also included Circuit Judges Sandra Lynch and O. Rogeriee Thompson.

Appeals courts in recent years have increasingly been asked to decide when the arbitration exemption applies.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year said Southwest Airlines baggage handler supervisors qualified for the exemption even though they do not cross state lines. The 1st and San Francisco-based 9th Circuits have said Amazon.com Inc "last mile" delivery drivers are exempt from arbitration, while the Philadelphia-based 3rd Circuit last week said Uber Technologies Inc drivers are not.

The case is Canales v. CK Sales Co LLC, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-1268.

For the plaintiffs: Benjamin Rudolf and Sarah Varney of Murphy & Rudolf

For CK Sales: Amanda Rice of Jones Day; Peter Bennett of the Bennett Law Firm

