Mass. defense attorneys say drug test falsely flags client mail

Companies Related documents Lawyers allege test reacts to chemicals commonly found in paper

(Reuters) - A group of defense attorneys and prison inmates filed a proposed class action against the Massachusetts Department of Corrections and Sirchie Acquisition Co LLC on Wednesday, saying a Sirchie product that the prison system uses to drug test mail is wrong nearly 80% of the time.

The test reacts with chemicals commonly found in paper, falsely flagging communications between defense attorneys and prison inmates as contaminated, the attorneys allege. It happens often enough that inmates have begun refusing to receive mail from their attorneys in order to avoid a positive test. A positive test result can lead to punishment that could limit an inmate’s eligibility for parole or their contact with family, the suit says.

It also alleges that the test results are less accurate than "simply picking a number out of hat."

Massachusetts attorneys James McKenna and Lisa Newman-Polk, both of whom have worked as public defenders with the Massachusetts Committee for Public Counsel Services, are among the named plaintiffs. Each was accused of sending illegal drugs to incarcerated clients as a result of the Sirchie tests’ false positives, the lawsuit claims.

Although the committee itself is not involved in the suit, its chief counsel Anthony Benedetti cheered the suit in a statement.

“This flawed test has seriously harmed our clients, attorneys and the attorney-client relationship, and the DOC should immediately stop using it,” he said.

Jason Dobson, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, said the department doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation.

Representatives for Sirchie did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

The case is Green v. Massachusetts Department of Corrections, Suffolk Superior Court, case number unavailable.

For the plaintiffs: Janet Herold, Benjamin Elga and Alice Buttrick of Justice Catalyst Law; and Ellen Leonida, Matthew Borden, Christman Rice and Amber Ashley James of BraunHagey & Borden