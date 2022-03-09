Mass. top court skeptical of Exxon defense in climate change suit

Signage at an Exxon gas station in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Exxon argues Massachusetts attorney general seeking to silence its views

Justices question if anti-SLAPP law applies to state's case

(Reuters) - Massachusetts' high court on Wednesday appeared to lean toward rejecting Exxon Mobil Corp's bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the state's attorney general that accuses the oil company of misleading consumers and investors about its role in climate change.

A trial judge last year rejected Exxon's bid to dismiss Attorney General Maura Healey's lawsuit on the ground that it was designed to silence its protected free speech, prompting the company's appeal to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

Justin Anderson, Exxon's lawyer at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, said the judge incorrectly concluded Healey's claims were not barred under the state's law protecting against strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP).

"The idea that the government can be trusted to never bring a legal action against someone because they disagree with their speech runs counter to the fundamental core principle of the 1st Amendment itself," he said.

But Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt said she was "troubled" by Exxon's arguments that a law meant to guard against private litigants using the court system to punish protected speech would also apply to Healey, the state's top law enforcer.

"Where do you think that makes any sense to shut down an enforcement action on behalf of the people of the Commonwealth against fraudulent activity by using the anti-SLAPP statute?" she asked.

Justice Scott Kafker said Exxon's use of an anti-SLAPP law that "shouldn't be applied in this context" had stalled depositions and discovery. Discovery is stayed until the court rules.

Healey, a Democrat, sued Exxon in 2019 following a three-year probe, alleging it downplayed the impact its fossil fuel products had on climate change and the risks it posed to its business, in an effort to boost profit and its stock price.

Her case has progressed the farthest of the myriad lawsuits pending by state and local governments seeking to hold energy companies responsible for climate change. The city and county of Honolulu, Hawaii, recently also survived dismissal motions.

Most of those other state-court cases have been bogged down in fights over the companies' bids to transfer them to federal court. Exxon in 2019 prevailed at trial in a case by New York.

Wednesday's arguments marked the second time Healey's office and Exxon had gone before the state's top court. In 2018, it rejected Exxon's bid to avoid complying with a so-called civil investigative demand, akin to a subpoena, during her probe.

"We’ve been waiting so long to move this case forward," Assistant Attorney General Seth Schofield said Wednesday.

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties and other relief.

The case is Commonwealth of Massachusetts v. Exxon Mobil Corp, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, No. SJC-13211.

For Massachusetts: Assistant Attorney General Seth Schofield

For Exxon: Justin Anderson of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

