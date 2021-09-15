Mass. top court upholds $21 mln verdict against Philip Morris USA

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Summary Law firms Court rules $10 million punitive damages award not barred by 1990s tobacco settlement

(Reuters) - Massachusetts' top court on Wednesday ruled that the 1990s settlement between states and major tobacco companies did not bar the wife of a deceased smoker from recovering $10 million in punitive damages from Altria Group's Philip Morris USA Inc unit.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court reached that conclusion as it upheld a jury's 2019 verdict awarding $21 million to the wife of a man who died of lung cancer after smoking the company's cigarettes much of his life.

The ruling deepened a divide in state appellate courts on the settlement's impact on residents' ability to seek punitive damages. Courts in at least two other states, New York and Georgia, have concluded the deal does bar punitive damages claims.

But Justice Dalila Wendlandt, writing for the 6-0 court, said those states' laws differed from Massachusetts' and that Pamela Laramie's interest in seeking punitive damages for the death of her husband Fred was not adequately represented by the state.

That's because her interest was not to punish the company generally for selling defective Marlboro cigarettes or in recovering for harms to the public at large but rather to punish Philip Morris for specifically harming Laramie, Wendlandt wrote.

Since the settlement expressly preserved the rights of individual smokers to bring their own personal injury claims, "it would be unfair to bind the plaintiff to the Attorney General's settlement agreement and to bar her from vindicating her statutory right," Wendlandt wrote.

Justice Serge Georges did not participate in the case.

Celene Humphries, a lawyer for Pamela Laramie, at Brannock Humphries & Berman, said they were "very happy with the court's decision and its well-reasoned ruling."

Altria and B.J. Trach, its lawyer at Latham & Watkins, did not respond to requests for comment.

At issue was the scope of liability releases contained in the $246 billion settlement that states including Massachusetts signed in 1998 with Philip Morris and the three other large tobacco companies concerning their cigarette marketing.

Years later in 2017, Pamela Laramie sued Philip Morris arguing Marlboro cigarettes were defective, unreasonably dangerous, engineered to deliver nicotine and sustain addiction and had caused her husband's death.

According to her lawyers, Fred Laramie began smoking at age 13 when a salesman handed him a free sample pack of Marlboro cigarettes. He came to smoke a pack of Marlboros a day until he died at age 59 of lung cancer in 2016.

A jury awarded Pamela Laramie $11 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages.

On appeal, Philip Morris did not dispute that she could seek compensatory damages but argued the settlement barred her from recovering punitive damages.

They pointed to language that released Philip Morris from liability for punitive damages to persons acting as private attorneys general seeking relief on behalf of the general public.

Groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce backed the company's argument, warning that the issue could reoccur in other mass tort litigation where state attorneys general pursue cases on behalf of their residents.

The court rejected those and other evidentiary-related arguments and declined to follow in the footsteps of other states' courts.

Wendlandt noted the court had in the past rejected the position the New York court took in holding punitive damages only serve a "public purpose." And she said Georgia's law placed limits on punitive damages that do not exist in Massachusetts.

The case is Laramie v. Philip Morris USA Inc, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, No. SJC-13070.

For Laramie: Celene Humphries of Brannock Humphries & Berman

For Philip Morris: B.J. Trach of Latham & Watkins