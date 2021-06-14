Massachusetts court upholds dismissal in Barstool wiretap case

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Court said identity of party recording call not relevant

A mayor's wiretap claims are "foreclosed by the plain meaning" of the law

(Reuters) - Massachusetts' top court on Monday refused to revive a lawsuit alleging Barstool Sports Inc violated a state wiretap law when a Barstool podcaster interviewed the mayor of Somerville and recorded the phone conversation while pretending to be a Boston Globe reporter.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court held that the recording of the phone call, which was then published on Barstool's website, doesn't fall within the scope of the Massachusetts wiretap law because Barstool's Kirk Minihane didn't "secretly" record his conversation with Somerville mayor Joseph Curtatone.

"The recording at issue was not made secretly and, therefore, there was no interception under the act," Justice Frank Gaziano wrote for the court.

"Obviously when you have a case of first impression go before the Supreme Judicial Court, you would prefer to win," Curtatone said in a statement. "But I do accept the court's decision and thank the justices for giving our case a hearing."

He said he hopes the case spotlights the issue for lawmakers, saying the "public needs to be able to trust the media."

Leonard Kesten of Brody Hardoon Perkins & Kesten represented Curtatone in his appeal of a January 2020 state superior court ruling.

Aaron Moss of Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, who represented digital media company Barstool Sports and Minihane, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

After a dispute between Curtatone and Barstool on social media, Minihane, a Barstool employee, tried unsuccessfully to obtain an interview with Curtatone. Minihane then identified himself as Boston Globe reporter Kevin Cullen, and Curtatone agreed to an interview. Pretending to be Cullen, Minihane asked for permission from Curtatone to record the June 2019 phone interview, and Curtatone agreed.

Curtatone sued, alleging Barstool violated the state wiretap law, which prevents "interception" of communications secretly and without consent from all parties. Barstool moved to dismiss for failure to state a claim. The superior court allowed dismissal, concluding Curtatone knew the call was being recorded.

Curtatone on appeal argued that the recording was made in secret and without valid consent because Minihane misrepresented his identity. Barstool, in response, asserted the superior court correctly interpreted the law.

The state's top court on Monday concluded that Curtatone's arguments are "foreclosed by the plain meaning" of the state wiretap law.

"Minihane did not secretly hear or record the challenged communication within the meaning of the act, because the plaintiff knew throughout the call that his words were being heard and recorded," the court said.

"The identity of the party recording the communication or, indeed, the truthfulness with which that identity was asserted is irrelevant; rather, it is the act of hearing or recording itself that must be concealed to fall within the prohibition against 'interception' within the act."

The case is Curtatone v. Barstool Sports Inc and Kirk Minihane, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, No. SJC-13027

For Curtatone: Leonard Kesten of Brody Hardoon Perkins & Kesten

For Barstool and Minihane: Aaron Moss of Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger

(UPDATE: The story has been updated to include a statement from Curtatone)