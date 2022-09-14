Mattel ends trademark lawsuit over Nicki Minaj 'Barbie-Que' chips

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Companies Related documents Mattel said chip maker Rap Snacks violated Barbie trademarks

Mattel dismissed case, Rap Snacks website no longer sells "Barbie-Que" flavor

(Reuters) - Mattel Inc asked a Los Angeles federal court on Tuesday to dismiss its lawsuit against hip-hop-inspired snack maker Rap Snacks Inc over its Nicki Minaj-branded "Barbie-Que Honey Truffle" potato chips, which Mattel argued violated its "Barbie" trademark rights.

Mattel's lawyers dropped the dispute just over a month after filing the complaint. The company asked the court to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be brought again.

The terms of any settlement were not disclosed. The companies and Mattel's attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Minaj was not a defendant in the case. The rapper has long used "Barbie" as part of her persona, and she collaborated with El Segundo, California-based Mattel on a doll for charity in 2011.

Miami-based Rap Snacks has made several lines of snacks based on famous rappers, like Snoop Dogg's O.G. Bar-B-Que Cheddar potato chips.

Mattel sued Rap Snacks in August, arguing its "Barbie-Que" chips, launched in June, create customer confusion and a false association with Mattel's iconic doll.

Rap Snacks never responded to the claims in court. As of Wednesday, the company no longer offers the chips in its online store.

The case is Mattel Inc v. Rap Snacks Inc, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:22-cv-05702.

For Mattel: Lee Brenner and Meaghan Kent of Venable

For Rap Snacks: not available

