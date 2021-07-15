Maximum $30 mln fines for Conn. utilities over poor Isaias response

A pine tree lies across a home in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in Newtown, Connecticut, U.S., August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Dan Burns

(Reuters) - Connecticut's power regulator on Wednesday imposed nearly $30 million in fines to public utilities Eversource Energy and The United Illuminating Company (UI) for failing to sufficiently prepare for and respond to tropical storm Isaias, which last summer, left hundreds of thousands of their customers without power for days.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) fined Eversource, New England's largest power utility, $28.5 million and UI $1.2 million in civil penalties, mostly for failing to comply with performance standards under Connecticut's General Statutes Title 16, which regulates public service companies.

Eversource spokesperson Mitch Gross said, "Time and time again our employees work tirelessly to restore power as quickly as possible and support our customers and communities when outages occur."

"Our focus now is on the future and assuring that our emergency response efforts are intensive," he added.

The fine against Eversource, which is represented by in-house counsel and Cheryl Kimball of Keegan Werlin, is the maximum allowed by the law, said PURA spokesperson Taren O'Connor.

UI, whose counsel includes lawyers at Keegan Werlin, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wednesday's decision caps an eight-month investigation that concluded in April and found that the companies had not met the state's performance standards.

PURA said the companies' failures included not deploying enough line crews and failing to report certain incidents, including damage to customers' property.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who intervened in the case, praised the regulator's decision. "Eversource failed its customers and put Connecticut families at risk," he said in a statement.

A separate PURA decision in April ordered a reduction in the profit of Eversource and UI through rate cuts that translate to about $25 million a year in reduced profit for Eversource and $1.3 million a year for UI, O'Connor said.

PURA chairman Marissa Gillet said at the time that the decision was "a commentary on the deliberate decision by Eversource leaders to manage the company as a corporation, rather than as a utility with a statutory public service obligation."

Eversource has appealed that decision in New Britain Superior Court, according to the New Haven Register. UI appealed a day later.

Isaias battered the U.S. Northeast starting on Aug. 3, 2020 with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour. It knocked out power lines in Connecticut and left, at its peak, more than 630,000 Eversource customers and 110,000 UI customers in the state without power, according to PURA.

Hartford, Connecticut-based Eversource provides electricity to more than a million customers across Connecticut, while New Haven, Connectict-based UI services nearly 340,000 customers in the state's south.

The case is Pura Consideration of Civil Penalty and Enforcement Action Against the Electric Distribution Companies After Storm Isaias Investigation, Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, No. 20-08-03RE01.

