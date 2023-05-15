Mayer Brown adds senior national security official from DOJ

Companies

Companies Law Firms The United States Department Of Justice Follow















May 15(Reuters) - Adam Hickey, who was deputy assistant attorney general with the U.S. Department of Justice's national security division since 2016, has joined Mayer Brown as a partner, the law firm said Monday.

Hickey established the Justice Department's national security cyber program to prevent malicious cyber incidents aimed at the private sector and critical infrastructure, the firm said.

He will be part of Mayer Brown's cybersecurity and data privacy, national security, and global investigations and white collar defense practices, splitting his time between Washington, D.C., and New York.

The U.S. government and regulators are stepping up cybersecurity enforcement. The Securities and Exchange Commission in March proposed a suite of new policies designed to harden the financial system against hacking, data theft and systems failure.

The White House also announced a new cybersecurity strategy earlier that month.

After working as an associate at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, Hickey was a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. He joined the Justice Department's national security division in 2012, and briefly served as deputy chief of appeals in SDNY in 2016.

Hickey said that after 15 years with the Justice Department, it felt like the right time to shift his national security focus to the private sector.

Chicago-founded Mayer Brown has an interest in "expanding its strategic focus on national security," he said.

Hickey will work on cybersecurity investigations and litigation, foreign investment security reviews, and investigations and enforcement related to matters including sanctions, export controls and the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the firm said.

Mayer Brown has recently brought on other government veterans to boost its cybersecurity and national security practices.

John Sullivan, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia during the Trump and Biden administrations, rejoined Mayer Brown to co-lead its national security practice in January. Last month, it hired Justin Herring, who was executive deputy superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services' (NYDFS) cybersecurity division.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.