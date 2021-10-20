Mayer Brown snags Weil corporate partner in New York

Mayer Brown offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Former Weil Gotshal & Manges lawyer Jon-Paul Bernard has joined Mayer Brown’s corporate and securities practice as a partner in New York, the firm announced Tuesday.

Bernard advises financial institutions and fintech companies on M&A transactions, joint ventures and cross-border acquisitions.

“JP’s practice and experience on transformative [financial institutions groups] M&A and strategic transactions over the last two decades fit squarely within the firm’s and corporate practice’s strategy of growing in our strongest industries and regions,” Kevin Sheridan, co-leader of Mayer Brown’s global corporate and securities practice, said in a statement.

Bernard spent about 13 years as a partner at Weil. A representative from the firm wished him well.

Bernard said the firm’s financial services and technology capabilities were a draw for him as he’d be able to provide “holistic solutions,” to his clients.

He is the 14th partner to hired by the firm this year, Mayer Brown said.

Matthew Ingber, Mayer Brown’s New York managing partner, said in a statement that the firm is continuing to focus on the growth of its corporate practice in New York.

Over the summer, Marina Besignano, Tim Clark and Javier Fierro joined the firm's corporate and securities group from a trio of competing Big Law firms.

Earlier this month, the practice grew in Houston with the addition of Sam Patranella, former general counsel and corporate secretary for energy companies Luxe Energy and Luxe Minerals.

Mayer Brown last week bowed out of its role advocating on behalf of the University of Hong Kong for the removal of a statue commemorating the pro-democracy protesters who were targeted during the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

In response to public criticism, the firm had said it was simply working on a real estate matter for a longtime client.

