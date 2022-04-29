McDermott lands Squire Patton Boggs data privacy trio in D.C., Brussels

Signage is seen at the legal offices of the law firm McDermott Will & Emery in New York City, New York, U.S., May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Rosa Barcelo will be based in Brussels, while Elliot Golding and Robin Campbell will join McDermott's D.C. office

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm McDermott Will & Emery said Friday it has brought on three privacy-focused attorneys from Squire Patton Boggs, including Rosa Barcelo, former co-chair of the firm's global data privacy, cybersecurity & digital assets practice (DCD).

Barcelo and Elliot Golding join Chicago-based McDermott in Brussels and Washington, D.C., respectively, as partners. Robin Campbell joins Golding in Washington as counsel.

The trio will be a part of McDermott’s global regulatory practice group, the firm said in a statement. The group's chair Raymond Jacobsen said McDermott plans to continue expanding its privacy and cybersecurity practice owing to the “increased demand for work” on both sides of the Atlantic.

The 1,200-lawyer firm last year hired litigator David Saunders, who co-chaired the privacy practice at Jenner & Block in Chicago.

McDermott also lost its global privacy and cybersecurity chair Laura Jehl to Willkie Farr & Gallagher last year.

Law firms have been aggressively hiring privacy and cybersecurity lawyers as businesses grapple with an increasing number of domestic and global laws and regulations, as well as a rise in cyberattacks.

Campbell said McDermott in 2022 will advise clients on the lack of clarity around transatlantic data transfer.

Europe’s top court has thrown out two data-sharing agreements between the U.S. and the EU, with a third now in the spotlight.

Squire Patton Boggs has “doubled the size” of its global DCD practice over the last year, including a six-attorney hire earlier this month, practice chair Alan Friel said Friday.

Friel said he wished the lawyers departing for McDermott well.

