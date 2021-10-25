Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

McGuireWoods boosts securities enforcement team with Morgan Lewis partner

By
2 minute read

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

  • John Ayanian joins as a Washington, D.C.-based partner
  • He has prior in-house, SEC experience

(Reuters) - McGuireWoods has expanded its securities enforcement and litigation team with John Ayanian, a longtime Morgan, Lewis & Bockius lawyer who has also spent years in-house and in government.

Ayanian, who counsels financial institutions on broker-dealer and securities markets regulations, joins McGuireWoods' Washington, D.C. office as a partner, the firm said on Monday.

At Morgan Lewis he served as co-chair of the firm's cross-disciplinary financial services industry initiative, and was the Washington office leader for its investment management practice.

He is the latest law firm hire with experience at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, where he worked earlier in his career. Dentons, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Steptoe & Johnson are among the large firms which have recruited partners with SEC expertise in the past few months.

"Our clients will benefit immensely from John's wide-ranging capabilities and in-depth understanding of the securities markets," E. Andrew Southerling, co-chair of McGuireWoods' securities enforcement and litigation group, said in a statement. That team is part of the 1,100 lawyer-firm's government investigations and white collar litigation department, according to the firm.

Ayanian will "anchor" McGuireWoods' broker-dealer regulatory counseling practice, the Richmond, Virginia-based firm said.

Ayanian practiced at Morgan Lewis for over 22 years, according to his LinkedIn page. He previously served for a year as assistant general counsel of former bank holding company First Union Corp, which is now part of Wells Fargo & Co, and prior to that worked as special counsel in the SEC's market regulation unit.

A Morgan Lewis representative said in a statement the firm thanks Ayanian for his time there and wishes him well.

Read more:

Ex-SEC lawyer, Covington practice head departs for Dentons

L.A. deputy mayor exits city hall for McGuireWoods

Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as the business of law, including legal innovation and key players in the legal services industry. Reach her at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com

More from Reuters

Industry Insight

COVID-19
General Counsel Q&A with Elizabeth Matthews of TotalEnergies (US)
Industry Insight
US crypto framework begins to evolve: A Special Report update
Industry Insight
Lessons from 2020’s improvised new associate orientation
Industry Insight
How Adobe moved beyond just tracking legal spend