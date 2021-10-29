McKesson, Endo face multi-billion dollar opioid trial in Alabama

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Alabama is set to take drug distributor McKesson Corp and pharmaceuticals maker Endo International Plc to trial over claims they fueled the opioid epidemic as the state fights for a multi-billion dollar payout after rejecting a nationwide settlement.

Jury selection begins on Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court in a lawsuit by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who declined by a September deadline to join a proposed $26 billion settlement by McKesson, two other distributors and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

Alabama chose to reject that deal in order to "to pursue its own legal strategy to best address the impact of the opioid crisis on Alabama," said Mike Lewis, a spokesperson for the state's Republican attorney general.

Alabama in the case before Judge J.R. Gaines is seeking a payout that would dwarf what other states would get through that national deal, with the defendants saying the state is asking for damages in the range of $10 billion to $20 billion.

Alabama accuses McKesson of failing to prevent the diversion of opioids for illicit purposes and Endo of engaging in deceptive marketing practices that misrepresented the painkillers' benefits and downplayed their addictive risks.

The state's lawyers at Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles contend that the companies' actions led to the abuse of opioids in Alabama, which had one of the highest prescription rates for the drugs in the nation.

The state in its complaint says the companies are responsible for burdening it with the increasing monetary and societal costs of responding to the effects of the opioid epidemic and should be forced to pay billions of dollars to remedy the public nuisance they have created.

States have generally sought to force the companies to pay for addiction prevention and treatment programs.

The companies deny wrongdoing. They argue that the state cannot establish that they caused the opioid epidemic and that Alabama public nuisance law does not apply to a harm caused by a product, rather than an interference with public property.

In an August summary judgment motion, McKesson also argued the state lacked evidence the drugs it distributed were diverted and said the rise in opioid shipments was due not to its actions but doctors writing more prescriptions.

McKesson is being represented by Harlan Prater of Lightfoot, Franklin & White and H. Lewis Gillis of Means Gillis Law, while Carole Rendon of BakerHostetler is defending Endo.

More than 3,300 similar lawsuits are pending against drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies largely by states and local governments over an opioid abuse epidemic that U.S. government data shows led to nearly 500,000 overdose deaths from 1999 to 2019.

The state is one of eight that opted to not settle with McKesson, who along with rivals AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health agreed in July to pay $21 billion to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits by other states and local governments.

Endo is not a part of that nationwide settlement. The company has said it is considering "strategic alternatives" if it cannot reach a global settlement, and plaintiffs have raised the possibility of Endo filing for bankruptcy.

Endo previously agreed to settle lawsuits by states or counties in New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Louisiana and Ohio for more than $111 million.

Marshall's office declined to specify exactly how much it is seeking, but McKesson in an August motion pegged the state's request at more than $20 billion.

Endo in October said the state was seeking at least $10 billion to abate the epidemic and public nuisance the state claims they created, as well as $1.65 billion in damages stemming for diminished income and sales tax revenues.

The case is State of Alabama v. Endo Health Solutions Inc, et al, Montgomery County Circuit Court, Alabama, No. CV-2019-901174.

For Alabama: Jere Beasley and Rhon Jones of Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles; and Robert Prince of Prince Glover Hayes.

For McKesson: Harlan Prater of Lightfoot, Franklin & White and H. Lewis Gillis of Means Gillis Law.

For Endo: Carole Rendon of BakerHostetler.

