McKesson loses bid to make insurers cover opioid defense

(Reuters) - Two insurers do not have to cover McKesson Corp's defense costs in lawsuits accusing the drug distributor of enabling rampant illegal opioid sales, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco on Tuesday ruled that AIG unit National Union Fire Insurance Co of Pittsburgh and ACE Property and Casualty Insurance Co were off the hook because the lawsuits accused McKesson of deliberate conduct, which was not covered by the policies at issue.

Lawyers for McKesson and the insurers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

More than 3,300 lawsuits have been filed against drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies over the opioid epidemic, which led to nearly 500,000 overdose deaths between 2009 and 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Insurers have been reluctant to cover defense costs, sparking court battles over the scope of their policies.

McKesson has agreed to pay $8 billion as part of a $26 billion nationwide settlement finalized earlier this year, which also includes two other distributors and Johnson & Johnson.

The company has said it has spent more than $270 million defending opioid lawsuits in court and has sought coverage of its legal costs from its insurers.

In October 2020, National Union sued the distributor for a declaratory judgment that it was not obligated to cover those defense costs. McKesson in turn sued National Union and ACE, seeking to compel them to pay.

The parties agreed to focus on three "exemplar" lawsuits, brought by Ohio's Cuyahoga and Summit counties and by the state of Oklahoma. McKesson settled with the Ohio counties before trial in 2019, agreeing with two other distributors to pay a combined $215 million, while the Oklahoma case is still pending.

The insurers argued that their policies did not apply because they covered lawsuits over "bodily injury" stemming from an "accident." They said the opioid lawsuits did not allege bodily injury, instead seeking economic damages on behalf of governments, and that McKesson's alleged conduct was not accidental.

Corley rejected the insurers' argument about bodily injury, finding that the lawsuits did stem from injuries suffered by opioid users even though they were filed by local and state governments.

However, she agreed the lawsuits "are based on allegations that McKesson engaged in deliberate conduct," since they accuse the company of knowingly failing to guard against the illegal diversion of opioids.

The case is AIU Insurance Co v. McKesson Corp, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 20-7469.

For AIG's National Union: Christopher St. Jeanos of Willkie Farr and Gallagher; and Richard Doren of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

For ACE: Michael Shuster and Daniel Sullivan of Holwell Shuster & Goldberg

For McKesson: Gretchen Hoff Varner of Covington & Burling

