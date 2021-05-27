McKinsey, opioid plaintiffs spar over MDL venue

The logo of consulting firm McKinsey and Company is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - Consulting firm McKinsey & Co Inc on Thursday urged the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a new MDL in the Southern District of New York consolidating lawsuits by local governments accusing it of contributing to the opioid epidemic through its work advising drug manufacturers.

Several plaintiffs' lawyers countered that claims against McKinsey should be consolidated in an existing MDL in the Northern District of Ohio where more than 3,000 lawsuits by local governments are already pending against drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies.

Plaintiffs have claimed that McKinsey, whose clients included Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt, Johnson & Johnson and Endo Pharmaceuticals, advised drugmakers to engage in misleading marketing about opioids' safety and addictiveness that led to an explosion of prescriptions.

The company recently reached a $573 million settlement with most U.S. state attorneys general, though it is not yet clear whether that deal will affect local governments' claims.

"McKinsey did not manufacture, sell or distribute opioids," James Bernard of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, a lawyer for McKinsey, told the panel in support of the company's motion to consolidate claims in New York. "The claims against McKinsey are therefore novel and raise legal and factual issues not addressed" in the Ohio litigation.

He said the court overseeing the McKinsey cases would"essentially be starting from scratch" with discovery, so that moving the cases into the existing MDL would be inefficient.

Louis Bograd of Motley Rice, who represents the plaintiffs' executive committee in the Ohio MDL, argued that the McKinsey claims "fit very naturally in the existing opiate MDL," noting that the company's pharmaceutical clients were defendants in that MDL.

Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, representing a group of tribal entities suing McKinsey, similarly said that the cases against the consulting company were "simply the latest piece of the opioids puzzle to emerge." She noted that U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Ohio had developed a multi-track approach to the MDL there to deal with different types of cases, and said the McKinsey cases would fit well into that framework.

David Ko of Keller Rohrback, representing a group of Washington counties, said the cases should be sent to the Ohio MDL, but that if they were not, his clients' cases should stay in Washington. He said their claims were uniquely situated because McKinsey, as part of its settlement with state AGs, explicitly waived its right to argue that the settlement barred claims by Washington local governments.

A group of New York counties, represented by Hunter Shkolnik of Napoli Shkolnik, opposed consolidation but said if the cases were transferred, they should go to Ohio.

Yet another alternative came from a group of Kentucky local governments, which sought consolidation in the Southern District of Illinois. Their attorney, William Nefzger of Bahe Cook Cantley & Nefzger, said that forum would be geographically convenient.

The case is In re: McKinsey & Co Inc National Prescription Opiate Consultant Litigation, Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, No. 2996.

For McKinsey: James Bernard of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan

For plaintiffs' executive committee: Louis Bograd of Motley Rice

For tribal plaintiffs: Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

For Kentucky plaintiffs: William Nefzger of Bahe Cook Cantley & Nefzger

For New York plaintiffs: Hunter Shkolnik of Napoli Shkolnik

For Washington plaintiffs: David Ko of Keller Rohrback