MDL judge tosses suits over Evenflo Big Kid booster seat

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Boston on Thursday dismissed 28 lawsuits seeking class action status against Evenflo Company Inc, alleging that it misled consumers about the safety of side impacts and testing of its “Big Kid” vehicle booster seats.

U.S. District Judge Denise Casper said the plaintiffs had “not alleged an actual defect in the product,” and that their “bare claim that the product was ‘worthless’ to them is not plausible.”

“We will appeal,” Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said in an email. He said the decision is contrary to 1st Circuit precedent, which governs decisions in Massachusetts’ federal courts.

The lawsuits accused Massachusetts-based Evenflo of violating consumer-protection laws in 28 states by falsely claiming its Big Kid boosters exceeded governmental safety standards because they were “side impact tested,” while concealing that its own tests showed a child could be in danger in such a crash. The lawsuits also allege Evenflo failed to inform consumers the seats were dangerous for children who weigh less than 40 pounds.

The plaintiffs sought damages and an injunction to force the company to recall Big Kid models produced from 2008 to present and to add a warning label to future models.

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation consolidated the cases for pretrial proceedings and assigned them to Casper in June 2020.

Canton, Massachusetts-based Evenflo is represented by attorneys at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Evenflo said earlier that the plaintiffs’ allegations lack merit.

The case is In re Evenflo Company Inc, Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts No. 20-2938 (MDL No. 2938).

For the plaintiffs: Co-lead counsel Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, Martha Geer of Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Mark Chalos of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

For Evenflo: Timothy Hasken, Dan Ball and Richard Cassetta of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

