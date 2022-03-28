MDL panel considers P&G aerosol deodorants, Abbott Labs formula

Summary

(Reuters) - The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will meet in New Orleans on Thursday to hear motions to consolidate or coordinate pretrial proceedings in product liability cases over Atrium Medical’s ProLite and ProLoop hernia mesh products, Procter & Gamble’s spray-on deodorants, and Abbott Laboratories’ preterm infant nutrition formulas.

The court will also consider Columbia Riverkeeper’s motion to create an MDL for two cases accusing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of violating the Clean Water Act.

MDL No. 3024 − In re Atrium Medical Corporation ProLite and ProLoop Hernia Mesh Products Liability Litigation

Atrium Medical, which has a global settlement pending in the C-QUR hernia mesh MDL in New Hampshire, is fighting to forestall a new MDL over its ProLite and ProLoop mesh products.

Plaintiffs Jose Avila of California and Clark Kolbeck of Wisconsin seek to consolidate their 2021 lawsuits with two that were filed in 2017 and 2018, and another five that began this year. The plaintiffs all allege they were injured by manufacturing, design and labeling defects in ProLite or ProLoop products and that Atrium failed to warn doctors about the risks associated with the internal use of mesh made from coated polypropylene.

Avila and Kolbeck suggest assigning the cases to U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder in Los Angeles, where Avila’s action is pending.

Atrium denies the allegations and says an MDL is unnecessary. It says informal coordination has worked well so far, and that discovery is nearly complete in the two earliest cases.

If the panel does create an MDL, Atrium suggests assigning it to U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland in Chicago. She presided over a jury trial in another ProLite case last October, which resulted in a defense verdict.

For Atrium Medical: Mark Cheffo of Dechert

For the Avila and Kolbeck: Dan Bolton of Keller, Fishback & Jackson; Adam Evans of Brenes Law Group

MDL No. 3025 − In Re: Procter & Gamble Aerosol Products Marketing and Sales Practices Litigation

Procter & Gamble is seeking MDL treatment for “all consumer class actions challenging P&G’s aerosol products,” stemming from two reports by independent pharmacy Valisure that found they may contain benzene, a human carcinogen.

P&G initiated voluntary recalls and refund programs last year for Old Spice and Secret aerosols and about 30 other products, including several brands of dry shampoos and conditioners, after its own tests confirmed “trace” amounts of benzene “due to an issue with (the contract manufacturer’s) propellant supply.”

As of Friday, 25 proposed class actions were pending in the proposed MDL, seeking economic damages and injunctive relief under state consumer protection laws. P&G has asked that the cases be assigned to the Southern District of Florida – either to U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles in Miami, who is overseeing the first-filed lawsuit; or to U.S. District Judge Anuraag Singhal in Fort Lauderdale, who is evaluating the proposed settlement of a similar MDL involving Johnson & Johnson’s aerosol sunscreen products.

None of the plaintiffs oppose consolidation. However, several groups who filed suit in federal court in Cincinnati, where P&G is headquartered, say the MDL should be managed there.

For Procter & Gamble: Andrew Soukup of Covington & Burling

For the Ohio proponents: Joseph Braun of Strauss Troy; Jonathan Shub of Shub Law; Steven Bloch of Silver Golub & Teitell, and others

MDL No. 3026 − In re Abbott Laboratories, et al, Preterm Infant Nutrition Products Liability Litigation

Facing a rapidly growing list of lawsuits and an advertising blitz by plaintiffs’ attorneys, Abbott Laboratories and Mead Nutrition are seeking to consolidate cases alleging that cow’s milk-based formulas and supplements given to hospitalized premature babies causes them to sicken or die from a condition known as necrotizing enterocolitis, or NEC.

Abbott, which makes the Similac brand, denies the allegations and says its products increase the babies’ chances of survival. When it filed its motion to create the MDL in January, there were 17 cases pending in federal courts nationwide. As of Friday, there were at least 40, with many more in state courts.

Enfamil-maker Mead supports Abbott’s motion for consolidation and assignment to U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill in Connecticut, who has more than two years’ experience overseeing the earliest NEC cases.

Several plaintiffs have suggested other venues – particularly in Illinois, where Abbott’s headquarters are located and where dozens of state-court lawsuits are pending.

For Abbott Laboratories: Stephanie Parker and Meir Feder of Jones Day

For Mead Nutrition: Rachel Cannon of Steptoe & Johnson

For the Illinois proponents: Jose Rojas and Stephen Reck of Levin, Rojas, Camassar & Reck; C. Andrews Charles of Levin, Papantonio, Rafferty, Proctor, Buchanan, O’Brien, Barr & Mougey; Wendy Fleishman of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, and more

MDL No. 3027 − In Re: Columbia River Dams Clean Water Act Litigation (No. II)

Columbia Riverkeeper seeks MDL treatment for twin lawsuits it filed in federal courts in Oregon and Washington last December, accusing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of illegally polluting the Columbia River with hot water, oil and toxic chemicals from three dam sites.

The Corps agrees that the cases should be transferred to Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian in Richland, Washington. And, while both sides acknowledge that it might be possible to have the Oregon case transferred to Bastian without involving the panel, they say an MDL is “more certain and efficient,” and would be consistent with the history of the litigation.

The two suits are remnants of an earlier MDL over the Corps’ operation of the same dams and several others along the Columbia and Snake rivers. Under a 2014 settlement, the Corps agreed to obtain discharge permits for the dams, and Columbia Riverkeeper agreed to give it seven years to do so.

The Dalles, John Day and McNary dams still have no permits, in violation of the Clean Water Act, Riverkeeper alleges.

The panel will decide the motion without hearing an argument.

For Columbia Riverkeeper: Brian Knutsen of Kampmeier & Knutsen

For the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Mark Nitczynski and Todd Kim of the U.S. Justice Department

