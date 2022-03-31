Merck wins bid to arbitrate RotaTeq vaccine antitrust case

The logo for Merck & Co. is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Appeals court finds physician purchasing groups had authority to negotiate arbitration clauses

Plaintiffs accused Merck of threatening higher prices on other products to keep rotavirus vaccine customers The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc has won a bid to send a lawsuit accusing it of illegally stifling competition for its rotavirus vaccine RotaTeq to arbitration.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the plaintiffs in the proposed class action - pediatric practices that bought the vaccine through so-called physician buying groups (PBGs) - were bound by arbitration agreements between the PBGs and the drugmaker. PBGs allow doctors' offices to join together and obtain group pricing discounts for vaccines.

The ruling reversed a lower court judge's 2019 ruling that the arbitration agreements did not apply.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Lawyers for Merck and the plaintiffs - Pennsylvania-based Sugartown Pediatrics LLC and Illinois-based Schwartz Pediatrics SC - did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

From 2006 to 2008, Merck's RotaTeq was the sole vaccine available in the United States to combat rotavirus, which can cause severe watery diarrhea, vomiting, fever and abdominal pain.

The plaintiffs sued Merck in 2018 in Philadelphia federal court. They claimed that after the Food and Drug Administration approved a rival vaccine in 2008, Merck added a contract condition that required customers to buy rotavirus vaccines from it or pay higher prices on its other vaccines, violating the federal Sherman Act.

Merck moved to compel arbitration, citing arbitration clauses in its contracts with the PBGs.

U.S. District Judge J. Curtis Joyner denied that motion, finding that evidence in the case showed individual members of PBGs did not negotiate with Merck and had no notice that there was an arbitration clause. He upheld that ruling in November 2020 after being ordered by the 3rd Circuit to reconsider.

Circuit Judge Thomas Hardiman, writing for a unanimous panel Thursday, reversed. He said Schwartz's contract with its PBG explicitly gave the group the authority to agree to an arbitration clause, by making it the members' "agent to arrange for the purchase of goods and services."

Furthermore, the judge wrote, Sugartown was bound because its PBG had the "apparent authority" to negotiate the arbitration agreement. Citing the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's 1987 decision in Bolus v. United Penn Bank, he wrote that Merck was entitled to believe the PBG had that authority because it had no notice to the contrary.

Hardiman was joined by Chief Judge Michael Chagares and Circuit Judge Paul Matey.

The case is In re Rotavirus Vaccines Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No. 18-cv-1734.

The case is Sugartown Pediatrics LLC et al v. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3460.

For plaintiffs: Ashley Bass of Covington & Burling

For Merck: Daniel Silverman of Cohen Milstein

Read more:

Merck cannot arbitrate rotavirus vaccine antitrust claims - judge

Judge rebuffs Merck's renewed bid to arbitrate vaccine antitrust cases

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.