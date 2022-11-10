Meta defeats trademark lawsuit over infinity-symbol logo

Summary

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc on Thursday beat back a trademark lawsuit by blockchain nonprofit Dfinity Foundation, which had accused the company formerly known as Facebook of ripping off its infinity-symbol logo.

A San Francisco federal court dismissed Dfinity's case, finding Meta's logo was not likely to cause consumer confusion with Dfinity's logo given differences in their designs and target audiences.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer gave Dfinity permission to amend its lawsuit. Representatives for Meta and Dfinity did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the ruling.

Switzerland-based Dfinity's Internet Computer is an "infinite" public blockchain network designed to host smart contracts. It owns federal trademarks for two infinity-symbol logos: one for a "rainbow" logo with several colors and another for a logo with its name underneath in no particular color.

Facebook Inc rebranded as Meta last October to reflect its new focus on the virtual-reality metaverse. Meta has described its new logo as a "continuous loop" that resembles both the letter 'M' and an infinity sign to symbolize "infinite horizons in the metaverse."

Dfinity sued Meta for trademark infringement in May, arguing the tech giant's logo was confusingly similar to its own. It also said that a Meta executive in an internal memo outlined plans for the company to integrate blockchain technologies into its business, which would add to the likelihood of consumer confusion.

Breyer said Thursday that Dfinity had not shown it had actually used its uncolored logo in commerce and said its rainbow logo was not similar enough to Meta's to sustain the lawsuit.

The shape of Meta's logo is different from Dfinity's traditional infinity sign, and Meta's logo is most often blue, unlike Dfinity's multicolored trademark, Breyer said.

Breyer also noted that Dfinity's users are "tech-savvy developers."

"That these sophisticated people, immersed in the intricacies of the tech world, would be duped by a logo, particularly one that is not similar in key respects, borders on implausible," Breyer said.

Meta is still facing other trademark lawsuits from virtual-reality company MetaX and investment firm Metacapital over its name change.

The case is Dfinity Foundation v. Meta Platforms Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:22-cv-02632.

For Dfinity: Dennis Ellis of Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien Annaguey

For Meta: Bobby Ghajar of Cooley

