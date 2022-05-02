Meta hit with trademark lawsuit over new infinity-symbol logo

A woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Summary

Summary Related documents Blockchain nonprofit Dfinity Foundation said Meta's infinity-sign logo will be confused with its own

Lawsuit said association with Meta could hurt privacy-focused business

(Reuters) - A nonprofit blockchain developer sued Meta Platforms Inc in California federal court Friday, alleging a new logo adopted by the company formerly known as Facebook will cause consumer confusion with its own infinity-symbol logo.

Switzerland-based Dfinity said being associated with Meta's "sordid" history with user privacy could hurt the non-profit's efforts to attract people to its blockchain platform, which it wants to use to "take on Big Tech and its growing control over user data."

Dfinity was founded in 2016. Its Internet Computer is an "infinite" public blockchain network designed to host authenticated smart contracts. It registered a federal trademark for its infinity-symbol logo in 2018.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Meta, Dfinity, and Dfinity's attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Facebook Inc rebranded as Meta last October to reflect its plans to focus on the virtual-reality "metaverse." Meta has described its new logo as a "continuous loop" that resembles both the letter 'M' and an infinity sign, "symbolizing infinite horizons in the metaverse."

Dfinity's lawsuit said Meta's logo is confusingly similar to its logo. It also said that a Meta executive outlined plans to adopt blockchain technologies in an internal memo, which would add to the likelihood of confusion between the companies.

Dfinity asked the court to stop Meta from using the logo and for an unspecified amount of money damages.

The case is Dfinity Foundation v. Meta Platforms Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:22-cv-02632.

For Dfinity: Dennis Ellis of Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien Annaguey

Read more:

Facebook changes name to Meta as it refocuses on virtual reality

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.