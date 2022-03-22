Mexican healthcare agency can’t sue Zimmer Biomet in Indiana - 7th Circuit

The logo of medical implants maker Zimmer Biomet is seen at a plant in Winterthur, Switzerland, November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Moritz Hager

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Mexico is proper forum for allegations of bribery scheme to sell devices there

Zimmer Biomet paid $30.5 million in 2017 to the SEC and the DOJ over bribery claims related to its Mexico and Brazil ops The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A fraud and bribery lawsuit by Mexico’s public healthcare agency against Zimmer Biomet Holdings must proceed in Mexico rather than Indiana, a federal appeals court held Monday.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that Mexican courts are better suited to rule on Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social’s (IMSS) accusations that Zimmer Biomet used Mexican-based Biomet 3i and “Mexican agents” to illegally facilitate sales of unregistered medical devices in Mexico between 2008 and 2013.

IMSS said the bribery scheme was orchestrated by Zimmer at its Indiana headquarters, and that Mexican courts were not an “adequate” forum because, historically, they rarely hold foreign parent companies responsible for actions performed through a Mexican subsidiary.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

“Notably, IMSS does not assert a remedy is impossible in Mexican courts, merely that it is less likely,” Circuit Judge Amy St. Eve wrote for the 7th Circuit panel. However, a forum “is not inadequate merely because its law is less favorable to the plaintiff.”

Other factors clearly favored proceeding in Mexico, since IMSS, Biomet 3i and the agents who allegedly carried out the scheme are based there, the bulk of the evidence is located there, and any injury occurred there, St. Eve wrote, joined by Circuit Judges Joel Flaum and Thomas Kirsch.

The decision is the second in less than a week against IMSS. On Thursday, the 6th Circuit affirmed that a similar suit the agency filed against medical device-maker Stryker Corp in Michigan should be refiled in Mexico.

Both cases rely in part on agreements the companies reached with U.S. investigators: Stryker’s 2013 $13.4 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for violating the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in Mexico and four other countries; and Zimmer Biomet’s 2017 agreement to pay a total of $30.5 million to the SEC and the U.S. Justice Department to resolve similar claims related to its operations in Mexico and Brazil.

Both Stryker and Zimmer successfully moved to dismiss based on the legal doctrine of forum non conveniens, which required them to show that an adequate alternative forum would better serve the public and private interests at stake.

IMSS argued that the doctrine could not be used against it, based on the 2005 United Nations Convention against Corruption. Both the 6th and 7th Circuits said the treaty is not binding law in the U.S.

Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, and attorneys for the companies and the IMSS did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

The cases are The Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social v. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 21-1224; and IMSS v. Stryker Corp, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 21-1112.

For IMSS: Mark Maney of Maney & Gonzalez-Felix

For Zimmer Biomet: Megan Braden and Troy Brown of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

For Stryker Corp: D. Andrew Portinga and David Gass of Miller Johnson

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.