Mexico to brief media about U.S. court decision on 'Remain in Mexico'

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on during a commemoration on the third anniversary of his presidential election victory at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that the foreign ministry would hold a news conference later in the day about the U.S. Supreme Court decision reinstating the "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied President Joe Biden's bid to rescind an immigration policy implemented by his predecessor, Donald Trump, that forced thousands of asylum seekers to stay in Mexico awaiting U.S. hearings.

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
