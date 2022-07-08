Mexico says it discussed energy policy, labor issues with U.S. and Canada

1 minute read

Flags of the U.S., Canada and Mexico fly next to each other in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S., Canadian and Mexican authorities discussed Mexican energy policy and labor issues, Mexican deputy economy minister Luz Maria de la Mora said on Friday.

Representatives of the three countries met in Canada on the second anniversary of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Kylie Madry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.