1 minute read
Mexico says it discussed energy policy, labor issues with U.S. and Canada
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S., Canadian and Mexican authorities discussed Mexican energy policy and labor issues, Mexican deputy economy minister Luz Maria de la Mora said on Friday.
Representatives of the three countries met in Canada on the second anniversary of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Kylie Madry
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.