Mining cos, feds agree to $90 mln settlement over Gold King Mine spill site

Yellow mine waste water from the Gold King Mine collects in holding pools in San Juan County, Colorado, is seen in this picture released by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) taken August 7, 2015. A contaminated plume of waste water accidentally released from a Colorado gold mine by U.S. environmental agency workers has spread downstream and reached northern New Mexico, officials said on Saturday. Picture taken August 7, 2015. REUTERS/EPA/Handout

Sunnyside Gold, parent Kinross Gold to jointly pay $45 million

Federal entities to also pay $45 million

Deal would resolve claims over cleanup costs tied to Superfund site

(Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency and other federal entities, as well as Sunnyside Gold Corp and its parent company Kinross Gold Corp have agreed to drop claims against each other over the responsibility of paying for the cleanup of abandoned mines in southwestern Colorado whose Superfund listing was precipitated by a spill at the Gold King Mine in 2015.

Under a proposed settlement deal filed in Albuquerque federal court that the Department of Justice announced on Friday, the companies will together pay $40.9 million to the United States and $4 million to Colorado to clean up the Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund site. The EPA, the departments of the Interior and Agriculture will, for their part, make a payment of $45 million toward the cleanup under the deal.

Colorado-based Sunnyside, Toronto-based Kinross and the federal entities do not admit to any liability in the proposed consent decree which is subject to court approval. The company operated a mine, the Sunnyside Mine, from 1986 to 1991 in an area now part of the broader Superfund site.

A 2015 accidental rupture at the Gold King Mine, an abandoned gold mine adjacent to the Sunnyside Mine, led to a Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, or Superfund, designation in 2016.

The Gold King Mine rupture, which was accidentally triggered by an EPA team inspecting seepage, unleashed a torrent of yellow sludge that contained high concentrations of heavy metals, including arsenic.

Sunnyside said in a statement that the agreement "recognizes the federal government's responsibility for its role in causing environmental contamination" at the site.

Larry Starfield, an acting assistant administrator at the EPA, said the deal "addresses the cleanup responsibility of the private mining companies and the federal government and ensures that site cleanup work will continue."

The EPA has already spent $75 million on the cleanup work, it says.

The funds from the settlement will allow the continuation of the cleanup of contamination in a watershed associated to the Animas River, which forms in San Juan County and whose water quality has suffered from the mining-related pollution. Sunnyside has contributed to cleanup costs toward remediating that watershed.

The case is In re Gold King Mine Release in San Juan County, Colorado on Aug. 5, 2015, U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico, No. 1:18-md-02824.

For United States: Alan Greenberg of the U.S. Department of Justice

For Sunnyside Gold Corp: Neil Westesen of Crowley Fleck

For Kinross Gold Corp: Bradford Berge of Holland & Hart

