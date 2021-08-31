Minn. appeals court affirms water permit for Line 3

REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms

Law firms Related documents State regulator not required to study all alternative line routes before issuing CWA's section 401 permit

Review of route's effects on waters limited to route regulators approved The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A state appeals judge in Minnesota on Monday ruled that a state regulator did not violate Minnesota law when it issued a key permit under the Clean Water Act (CWA) to Enbridge Inc for its Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement project, handing the company its latest victory in court in its lengthy battle with groups from the Sierra Club to tribes like the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.

Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge Tracy Smith affirmed, in a nonprecedential opinion, a November decision by the Minnesota Control Pollution Agency (MCPA) to grant Enbridge a certification under the CWA's section 401, rejecting arguments by the Sierra Club and others that the regulator violated state-water quality standards because it did not study alternative routes less potentially damaging to the environment.

A representative for the Sierra Club, Margaret Levin, said that "MPCA's approval of the permits for Line 3 put Minnesota's waterways at risk." Along its new route in Minnesota, Line 3 will cross more than 200 streams and rivers, according to the ruling.

MCPA spokesperson Darin Broton said the ruling "reaffirms the MCPA's rigorous certification and permitting process for the Enbridge Line 3 replacement project."

Enbridge senior vice president Mike Fernandez said the court's decision meant the MPCA "and Enbridge did everything required by law and regulatory process - and then some - to protect Minnesota's wetlands, waterways and the environment." Fredrikson & Byron represents the company.

Line 3, which transports crude from Alberta to U.S. Midwest refiners, entered service in 1968. Enbridge says it must be replaced with a safer one because it is aging.

Replacing the pipeline will allow the company to roughly double its capacity to 760,000 barrels per day.

Opponents of the line have taken to state, federal and tribal courts to stop the construction of a 330-mile section of the line Calgary-based Enbridge is building in northern Minnesota.

In Monday's ruling, Smith said that MCPA had correctly interpreted state law when it only studied the line's potential impact on the one route that another state regulator, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), approved for the line.

Minnesota's "antidegradation standards" require the state to consider whether "prudent and feasible alternatives" are available before approving an activity that may affect waters.

Because PUC is the only branch of state government authorized to greenlight a pipeline route, only the route it approved meets the rule's definition of feasible alternative, Smith said. That definition says a feasible alternative must be "legal" and have "supportive governance" for construction.

The groups were appealing MCPA's denial before the agency in October of their challenge of the section 401 permit.

Monday's ruling comes a week after the Minnesota Supreme Court denied a petition by environmental and indigenous groups seeking its review of a ruling that affirmed PUC's decision that a sufficient market need exists to justify building the line.

In a pending lawsuit filed earlier this month in tribal court, the White Earth Band of Ojibwe tribe claims Minnesota is interfering, with a permit it issued to Enbridge to divert nearly 5 billion gallons of water, with the natural rights of a crop the tribe holds sacred.

The Canadian portion of Line 3's replacement is complete, while construction work in Minnesota is nearly complete, Enbridge says.

The case is In the Matter of Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project in Minnesota Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Clearwater, Hubbard, Wadena, Cass, Crow Wing, Aitkin, St. Louis, and Carlton Counties Section 401 Water Quality Certification, Minnesota Court of Appeals, No. A20-1513.

For Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians: Joseph Plummer

For White Earth Band of Ojibwe: Frank Bibeau

For Friends of the Headwaters: Scott Strand with the Environmental Law & Policy Center

For Sierra Club: Moneen Nasmith of Earthjustice.

For Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership: Christina Brusven of Fredrikson & Byron

For Minnesota Control Pollution Agency: Peter Farrell with the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General

Minn. Supreme Court denies appeal of Line 3 approval

Minnesota hit with novel 'natural right' tribal lawsuit over Line 3

Enviros, tribes appeal Line 3 approval to Minn. Supreme Court

Enbridge oil line scores a key win as Minnesota court affirms approval

Reporting by Sebastien Malo @sebastienmalo