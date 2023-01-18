Model can't sue Amazon, Walmart, Ulta for unauthorized use of her image - N.Y. judge

Law firms

(Reuters) - Patty Ratermann is a model. She earns money from the use of her image. But under a first-of-its-kind ruling on Tuesday from a federal judge in Manhattan, Ratermann cannot sue online companies over advertisements that allegedly displayed her photograph without her permission.

That holding might seem to be at odds with a controversial 2021 decision from the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Hepp v. Facebook. In the Hepp case, the appeals court concluded that Facebook was not shielded from privacy and publicity claims by Philadelphia news anchor Karen Hepp, who alleged that her video image had been misappropriated in ads for a dating service.

You may recall the doomsday predictions that followed the 3rd Circuit’s decision in the Hepp case, in which internet advocates warned that online companies would have to revamp their operations for fear of inadvertently displaying images of celebrities or semi-celebs. The 3rd Circuit nevertheless refused to reconsider its ruling, which the majority characterized as a narrow holding.

The new decision in the Ratermann case seems to confirm that the 3rd Circuit’s Hepp holding may not be as consequential as its detractors predicted. In fact, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman of Manhattan specifically noted in his Ratermann opinion that the 3rd Circuit’s reasoning in Hepp “reinforces the conclusion” that Ratermann did not have a viable claim against the online companies.

You’re doubtless wondering why Ratermann’s claims failed and Hepp’s did not, given that both plaintiffs alleged that their publicity rights were harmed by unauthorized photos in online ads.

The answer lies in the difference between New York and Pennsylvania state laws.

New York protects the privacy of its residents via a pair of civil rights provisions, one addressing the right of privacy, the other establishing a right of publicity. Ratermann’s lawyers from Doniger/Burroughs alleged that Amazon Inc, Walmart Inc and Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc had breached the model’s rights under both of those New York laws by displaying her image without her permission.

Specifically, Ratermann claimed that she signed a license in 2020 allowing a video content service, QuickFrame Inc, to use her likeness only on Instagram. Despite that explicit limitation, Ratermann alleged, her image ended up being used in online ads at Amazon, Walmart and Ulta for Avène skin care products. Those ads, she alleged, were not authorized under her deal with QuickFrame. (Ratermann also sued QuickFrame and Avène’s parent company, but I’m focusing just on her claims involving online ads.)

Defense lawyers for Amazon, Walmart and Ulta, as you would expect, moved to dismiss Ratermann’s suit, citing online publishers’ broad immunity under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Davis Wright Tremaine (for Amazon) and Barnes & Thornburg (for Walmart and Ulta) said there was no doubt that the allegedly problematic ads were covered by Section 230, which immunizes online companies from liability under state and federal law for user-supplied content. None of the companies created the Avène ads that allegedly misused Ratermann’s image, the defendants said, so, under Section 230, none of them could be held responsible for the content.

That argument seems straightforward enough, but there is a carve-out in Section 230 for intellectual property claims. Ratermann’s lawyers insisted that the model's privacy rights under New York law were analogous to trademark rights – and therefore not preempted by Section 230.

A similar argument worked for Karen Hepp in the Facebook case at the 3rd Circuit. The appeals court decided that the right of publicity under Pennsylvania law is a matter of intellectual property because the state law provides a cause of action only to plaintiffs who have invested time and money in the cultivation of their reputations. Section 230 does not preclude state intellectual property claims, the 3rd Circuit said, so Hepp could proceed with her publicity right allegations.

But the online defendants in Ratermann’s case argued in a strong reply brief that New York’s laws are different. Under longstanding New York precedent interpreting state privacy provisions, the defendants said, the right of publicity does not protect a celebrity’s property interest in her image. Instead, the defendants contended, New York's laws were meant to address the personal injury of having your identity usurped for someone else’s commercial gain.

Furman agreed with the defendants’ characterization of New York’s privacy and publicity laws. The judge pointed way back to a 1951 ruling in which a state appellate court reversed a trial-court win for a dog-and-pony showman who had sued the NFL for breaching his right of publicity by airing part of his act, without his permission, in a halftime show. The appeals court, Furman noted, said “in no uncertain terms” that the state law’s cause of action for breaches of the right of publicity flows from injury to a person herself, not from injury to her property.

That’s different, the judge said, from the 3rd Circuit’s interpretation of Pennsylvania law in the Hepp case, in which the appeals court homed in on the state law requirement that plaintiffs show a property interest in their reputation. And because New York’s privacy laws don’t address property, Furman said, they don’t trigger Section 230’s intellectual property exception.

Ratermann counsel Scott Burroughs of Doniger/Burroughs told me by email that his team is considering an appeal since Furman’s analysis of whether Section 230 pre-empts New York state privacy claims is a matter of first impression. “Given the issue's importance to those whose likenesses are exploited online without their consent, we intend to explore every option available,” Burroughs said.

Defense counsel from Davis Wright and Barnes & Thornburg did not respond to my queries.

