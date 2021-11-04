MoFo defends $6.9 mln fee request for abortion-rights client

The logo of law firm Morrison & Foerster LLP is seen at their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Morrison & Foerster is defending its pursuit of nearly $7 million in attorneys' fees for legal services advising the National Abortion Federation in a long-running case in San Francisco federal court.

The firm on Wednesday in a new court filing said hourly rates from $800 to $1,200 per hour for partners, and $405 to $925 per hour for associates, were reasonable and urged a judge to award them. The firm said it made a 25% across-the-board reduction before requesting any fees.

The NAF in 2015 sued the Center for Medical Progress and its founder over the release of video and audio recorded at NAF conferences that the plaintiffs alleged violated member privacy and threatened safety.

Morrison & Foerster said in its fee request that it had put in nearly 17,000 hours of work on the case. The firm has advocated widely for reproductive rights. It is co-counsel at the U.S. Supreme Court representing a clinic challenging the new near-total ban on abortion in Texas.

San Francisco-based partner Derek Foran, lead Morrison & Foerster attorney in the NAF case, did not immediately return a message on Thursday seeking comment.

Charles LiMandri of Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund, a lawyer for the defendants, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. A representative from the Thomas More Society, also on the defense team, declined to comment.

LiMandri said last month in a motion opposing the firm's May motion for compensation that the NAF had not "incurred" any fees since it was represented pro bono by Morrison & Foerster. The defendants called the requested fee amount "staggering."

Morrison & Foerster lawyers said "decades of California law" show parties that were represented pro bono can still be awarded fees.

"Defendants do not and cannot contend that Morrison & Foerster has not 'incurred' legal fees by representing NAF over the past six years," Foran wrote.

The case is National Abortion Federation v. The Center for Medical Progress, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:15-cv-03522-WHO.

For plaintiff: Derek Foran and Karen Leung of Morrison & Foerster

For defendants: Charles LiMandri of Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund

