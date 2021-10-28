Montana court rejects permit for Rosebud coal strip mine expansion

Westmoreland Resources’ Absaloka Mine in southeastern Montana is shown on May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Adam Tanner

Summary Judge says administrative board improperly upheld expansion permit

25,000-acre eastern Montana mine powers nearby Colstrip plant

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A state judge ruled Thursday that environmental regulators improperly upheld a permit for Westmoreland Rosebud Mining to expand its 25,000-acre Rosebud coal strip-mine in eastern Montana.

District Judge Katherine Bidegaray in Rosebud County ruled that the Montana Board of Environmental Review (BER), which handles challenges to permits by the state's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), erred when it concluded that the expansion would not pollute a nearby stream.

The DEQ must now reconsider the permit in light of the judge's findings.

DEQ spokesperson Moira Davin declined to comment. The BER could not be reached. Westmoreland and its attorneys at Holland & Hart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shiloh Hernandez, an attorney with Earthjustice who represents the plaintiffs, said in a statement that the ruling showed that "DEQ's excuses for failing to protect Montana's water don't, in fact, hold water."

Westmoreland applied in 2009 for a permit amendment in order to expand its Rosebud mine by about 300 acres. The mine, one of the largest of its kind in the country, is located near the town of Colstrip.

The DEQ approved the application in 2015, prompting the Sierra Club and the Montana Environmental Information Center (MEIC) to ask the BER to review the decision through a contested-case hearing.

In 2019, after BER upheld the amended permit, the environmental groups sued the DEQ and the board.

Bidegaray wrote Thursday that the BER had arbitrarily and capriciously concluded that the mine's expansion would not violate water-quality standards by excessively raising the salinity of the stream, known as the East Fork Armells Creek.

The DEQ has designated the creek as impaired due to problems including excessive salinity and has identified coal mining as a potential source of the excess salt, the ruling says. In upholding Westmoreland's permit, BER improperly considered the increased salinity of the expansion in isolation from that of existing mining, Bidegaray found.

"If a stream, like (the creek), is not meeting water quality standards due to excessive pollution... release of additional amounts of pollution that increase the concentration of that pollution will violate water quality," the judge wrote.

The Rosebud mine mainly supplies the nearby coal-fired Colstrip Power Station, which can generate up to 1,480 megawatts of electricity.

Anne Hedges, director of policy at MEIC, said it was unclear whether mining activities on the expanded section had commenced.

The case is Montana Environmental Information Center et al v. Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Montana 16th Judicial District, Rosebud County, No. DV 19-34.

For Montana Environmental Information Center et al: Shiloh Hernandez with Earthjustice

For Montana Department of Environmental Quality: Nicholas Whitaker with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality

For Westmoreland Rosebud Mining: John Martin; and Vicki Marquis of Holland & Hart

Read more:

Montana judge denies enviros' bid to block Rosebud Mine expansion