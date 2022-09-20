Mott's loses bid to toss '100% real fruit' applesauce class action

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Perkins Coie at their legal offices in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Companies Law firms Label could mislead even if ingredients list is correct, judge said

Cases against food, beverage companies are up, according to report

(Reuters) - Mott’s LLP must face a proposed class action accusing the company of misleading consumers by labeling its applesauce products as “Made From 100% Real Fruit” when they contain high fructose corn syrup and another additive, a federal judge said.

Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel in East St. Louis, Illinois, rejected Mott’s bid to toss consumer Amber Schneider’s suit after finding that a shopper could be misled by the “100%” claim on the applesauce’s label when the product has sweetener and ascorbic acid added to it.

Rosenstengel wrote in Monday's ruling that the plaintiff "was not required to question the label and parse it for ambiguities" in the brief amount of time shoppers spend choosing applesauce, "perhaps, in fact, with small children in tow."

Representatives for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, which owns the Mott’s brand, and Perkins Coie attorneys representing the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Attorneys for Schneider, who is seeking to represent classes of shoppers from both Illinois and the rest of the country, also did not immediately respond.

Mott's has argued that the "100%" label is referring to the real fruit in its product, and reasonable consumers would not see it and assume the product is made solely from fruit. "There are scores of cases" that hold reasonable consumers know products made with an ingredient aren't necessarily made from it exclusively, the company told Rosenstengel.

Perkins Coie, the firm representing Mott’s in this case, tracks litigation against food and beverage cases in a yearly report that has shown a steady increase in class actions against the industry since 2017. Last year's 325 cases marked the highest number of these lawsuits since 2011, according to the report.

Mott’s isn’t the only company to face lawsuits over labels claiming to contain “100%” of an ingredient. A case against several grocery store companies over cans labeled “100% Grated Parmesan Cheese” is still ongoing in federal court after the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with other circuits that consumers can still be deceived by labeling even if the ingredient list is correct.

But a recent pair of cases involving claims Kellogg Sales Co misleads consumers about the fruit content of its Strawberry Pop Tarts have had less success.

In July, a Manhattan federal judge dismissed a proposed class action over Kellogg’s Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Pop Tarts that claimed the products conned consumers into believing they contained more strawberries than they did, finding that no reasonable consumer would assume the product’s only ingredient was fresh strawberries.

In March, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter Jr in Manhattan dismissed a similar case over regular Frosted Strawberry Pop Tarts for the same reason.

“No reasonable consumer would see the entire product label, reading the words ‘Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts’ next to a picture of a toaster pastry coated in frosting, and reasonably expect that fresh strawberries would be the sole ingredient in the Product,” Carter wrote.

New York judge dismisses Kellogg's Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts lawsuit

