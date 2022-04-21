Musk gag order bid was doomed, but shareholders didn’t walk away empty-handed

Law firms

(Reuters) - When shareholder lawyers from Levi & Korsinsky filed a motion last week to stop Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk from talking about his infamous 2018 tweets proposing to take the company private, they had to know they were almost sure to lose.

Pretrial gag orders, after all, are quite rare, typically granted only as a last resort when out-of-court publicity threatens to prejudice an entire jury pool.

Sure enough, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen of San Francisco, who is presiding over the securities fraud class action stemming from Musk’s 2018 tweets, denied Levi & Korsinsky’s motion for a temporary restraining order on Wednesday, only hours after Tesla’s lawyers from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan filed their brief opposing the gag order.

Chen found that the motion failed to satisfy any of the three prongs of the test for a pretrial restraining order that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals laid out in 1985’s Levine v. U.S. District Court. Musk’s recent public proclamations that he did not lie to shareholders when he said he had secured funding to take Tesla private, the judge said, would not irreparably taint the jury pool for a trial that is now set to begin in January 2023.

The entire kerfuffle over the proposed gag order, in other words, lasted only a few days and ended – predictably – in a resounding loss for the shareholders.

But that doesn’t mean the motion was a failure. In fact, as a matter of litigation strategy, the doomed motion benefited Levi & Korsinsky in at least two ways.

First, the filing itself disclosed a major development in the case: Chen's summary judgment ruling that Musk’s 2018 tweets were false and were issued with fraudulent intent. The judge issued that decision on April 1, but it remained under seal in the case docket. Levi & Korsinsky’s motion for a restraining order was the first public revelation of Chen's summary judgment decision, and the judge himself confirmed the substance of the ruling in Wednesday's decision denying the TRO. Obviously, the summary judgment decision will eventually become public, but shareholders scored some headlines by revealing Chen’s conclusion that Musk’s tweets were false.

Second, the judge made clear in Wednesday’s decision that if this case goes to trial, he plans to instruct jurors of his holding on the falsity and fraudulent intent of Musk’s boastful tweets. That promise is a boon to shareholders, as Nicholas Porritt of Levi & Korsinsky told my colleague Jonathan Stempel on Wednesday. (The class action had been scheduled for trial on May 31, but Chen this week pushed the trial date back to January 2023.)

In addition, Porritt told me on Thursday, shareholder lawyers filed the gag order motion in part to assure that the judge knows Musk is continuing to insist publicly that there was nothing wrong with his tweets, even after Chen reached a contrary conclusion in the sealed summary judgment decision.

The judge shared his summary judgment decision with shareholders and defendants on April 10. Four days later, during a TED Talk in Vancouver, Musk defended his 2018 tweets, asserting that he did have secured funding to take Tesla private and that he only agreed to a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission because Tesla’s banks were threatening to withdraw capital from the company. “That's like having a gun to your child's head,” Musk said in widely reported remarks.

Levi & Korsinsky filed the gag order motion the next day, accusing Musk of “gratuitous and apparently premeditated” comments reflecting “flagrant disregard” for Chen’s summary judgment ruling.

For all of the adjectives in the TRO motion, Chen did not seem especially ruffled by Musk’s recent remarks in Wednesday’s order. Musk and his lawyers have said the same things in the securities fraud class action, the judge said, including in summary judgment briefing. The judge said he was confident that voir dire would weed out jurors who were swayed by Musk's public comments about the tweets and the SEC settlement, especially given Chen's plan to tell jurors about his determination that the tweets were false.

But nor did the judge seem irked that Levi & Korsinsky filed a motion seeking to gag Musk, or that shareholders' motion referred to Chen’s conclusions in a sealed summary judgment decision. That’s important: Whatever benefits Levi & Korsinsky obtained from the filing came with virtually no costs, except for the time spent drafting the motion. The ratio of risk to reward certainly favored filing the motion, however unlikely it was to be granted.

Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel, who is counsel for Tesla and Musk, declined to provide a statement about the gag order flap, but Tesla’s opposition brief outlined the many ways Musk would have been disadvantaged if he were not allowed to speak freely. In the midst of a battle to acquire Twitter Inc, the brief said, Musk must answer questions about his previous assurances about secured deal financing. He must also be entitled to address his litigation to vacate his SEC settlement, the brief said, and to communicate freely with Tesla shareholders.

“This court should be particularly cautious [about issuing a gag order],” the Tesla brief said, “because plaintiff knowingly seeks to influence Mr. Musk’s conduct apart from this litigation.”

Of course, that’s another reason why it made sense for Levi & Korsinsky to file the motion: If, somehow, shareholders persuaded Chen to place any restriction on Musk, that would have been great leverage. Musk does not like to be muzzled.

Instead, shareholders will have to be content with the small victory of some headlines about Chen’s summary judgment ruling and a promise from the judge that he will tell prospective jurors that he has deemed Musk’s tweets to be false.

Considering that they lost their motion abjectly, that’s not a bad outcome.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.