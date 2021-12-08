‘My shame is real’: Lawyer convicted in espionage case seeks D.C. bar readmission

Summary

(Reuters) - A former U.S. government agency lawyer who was imprisoned on espionage charges for nearly 20 years argued before an ethics body this week that she should be readmitted to the bar to handle criminal justice matters.

During a hearing in Washington, D.C. scheduled over three days, Theresa Squillacote recounted her arrest and prosecution on espionage-conspiracy charges tied to a U.S. sting in the 1990s in which she handed four classified documents to an undercover FBI agent posing as a South African intelligence officer. Her then-husband was also convicted and sentenced to prison. Squillacote was released in 2015.

Squillacote, a former lawyer for the National Labor Relations Board who was disbarred in 2002 from the Washington, D.C. bar, on Wednesday apologized to the hearing committee of the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility for "egregious, serious misconduct" that she insisted was now part of her past. "My contrition is real. My shame is real," said Squillacote, 64.

Disciplinary rules vary around the country, but in most states disbarment is not permanent, and a lawyer after a certain number of years can argue for readmission. Lawyers licensed in D.C. must wait at least five years after disbarment and show their "fitness" before seeking reinstatement.

"We ask you to focus not only on the person she was but the person who she is — someone who after 18 years in prison is dedicated to making a positive contribution to this country and to people who she can help through legal work," said Cozen O'Connor attorney Karen Williams, a lawyer for Squillacote, on Tuesday. "She has rejected her past behavior and is committed to working on safeguarding in criminal justice reform and other social justice issues."

Squillacote in recent years has worked on projects including prisoner rights advocacy.

The D.C. bar disciplinary counsel's office did not take a position on reinstatement at the hearing, saying the office would make a recommendation later. Sean O'Brien, an assistant disciplinary counsel, on Tuesday at the hearing called Squillacote's actions "egregious" and said "it was protracted."

O'Brien, Squillacote and Williams did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

A hearing committee member, Jay Brozost, on Wednesday called Squillacote's case "difficult." Squillacote has the skills for readmission, Brozost said. But he focused on her character, noting her conduct years ago was "full of duplicity."

"We have to determine today if you are free of that and able to practice law in the District of Columbia," he said. "For us, that's our task and it's not an easy one."

The D.C. Court of Appeals reviews and rules on reinstatement petitions.

