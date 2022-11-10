Mylan wins decision invalidating patent for AstraZeneca's Symbicort asthma drug

Summary

(Reuters) - Viatris' Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc cleared a hurdle Wednesday in a bid to launch a generic version of AstraZeneca AB's blockbuster asthma drug Symbicort, persuading a West Virginia federal court to declare an AstraZeneca patent invalid.

U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley said after a bench trial that the relevant parts of AstraZeneca's only patent still at issue in the case were "extraordinarily broad" and did not adequately describe the drug's composition.

An AstraZeneca report said Symbicort sales earned the company more than $2.7 billion last year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration tentatively approved Viatris' Breyna, the first generic version of Symbicort, in March. Viatris created the generic in partnership with 3M Co spinoff Kindeva Drug Delivery LP, which is also a defendant in the case.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson said the company was disappointed by the decision but has "full confidence in the strength of its intellectual property rights protecting Symbicort" and is considering an appeal.

Viatris president Rajiv Malik said in a press release Thursday that the decision "clears away yet another of AstraZeneca's invalid patents, which have only served to block generic versions and delay access to this important product for American patients."

Viatris said Thursday that the parties stipulated in May that its generic would not infringe three other AstraZeneca patents. Another bench trial in a separate AstraZeneca patent case against Mylan and Kindeva over the generic drug is scheduled to begin in West Virginia on Dec. 13.

The case decided Thursday was brought in 2018 by U.K.-based AstraZeneca against Mylan and Kindeva. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit threw out parts of a ruling in AstraZeneca's favor last year and sent the case back to the West Virginia court.

The case is AstraZeneca AB v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, No. 1:18-cv-00193.

For AstraZeneca: David Berl of Williams & Connolly, Christopher Sipes of Covington & Burling

For Mylan and Kindeva: Shannon Bloodworth and David Anstaett of Perkins Coie

(NOTE: This story has been updated with comment from AstraZeneca.)

