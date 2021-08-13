Myriad board, execs face Del suit over "misleading" genetic test statements

REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

(Reuters) - A Myriad Genetics Inc investor has sued some of the molecular diagnostic test maker's board members, executives and former CEO in a Delaware state court for allegedly making misleading and false statements about the success of its key tests.

Shareholder Donna Hickok said in her 114-page complaint made public on Thursday that the company’s board and executives, including former CEO Mark Capone, “grossly misrepresented” the clinical trial results for Myriad’s GeneSight test and overstated revenue for its hereditary cancer tests.

Hickok said that behind the company’s initial optimistic statements “was a false and misleading campaign by the Individual Defendants to tout GeneSight’s potential while downplaying, or outright concealing, its clinical reality.”

“Simply put, GeneSight was not what it was touted to be, and Myriad insiders knew it all along,” Hickok wrote.

The GeneSight test was developed to help doctors identify the best drug treatments for depression, pain management and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to the complaint.

Myriad, Capone and two current executives are facing a proposed securities class action in a Utah federal court based on similar allegations. That case survived a motion to dismiss in March, court records show. Myriad and the individual defendants have denied any wrongdoing in that case.

Hickok’s attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday. Neither did representatives for Myriad or attorneys from Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo that are representing Capone and the two Myriad executives in the Utah action.

The Salt Lake City, Utah-based company acquired GeneSight from a third-party developer in 2016, according to the complaint. Since then, Hickok said that Myriad had been promoting the test as "the next big thing in pharmacogenomic testing."

The shareholder also claimed that the company had reported “strong and consistent” revenues for the hereditary cancer tests, which had historically been Myriad’s most important product.

Hickok said that the company’s positive statements about its products eventually caused its stock price to rise and allowed insiders to sell their personal stakes in the company at the allegedly “inflated” price of $17 million, according to the complaint.

That all changed when the company disclosed in 2019 that the FDA requested changes to the GeneSight test for depression and told the company to withdraw its tests for pain management and ADHD because of a lack of clinical evidence.

Hickok also alleged that the company knew about its overstated revenues for the hereditary cancer tests before it was officially announced in 2019.

When the company lowered its revenue guidance for the rest of fiscal year 2020, Hickok said the company’s share price fell more than 28% to close at $21.02 per share on Feb. 7, 2020.

The case is Donna Hickok v. Mark Capone et al, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-0686.

For Hickok: Robert Schubert and Willem Jonckheer of Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe; and P. Bradford deLeeuw of deLeeuw Law

Counsel information in this case for the Myriad directors, executives and former CEO were not immediately available.