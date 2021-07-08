National Union must defend ex-Aegis execs, judge rules

Insurance company AIG logo at NYSE, REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - AIG’s National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh must defend three former executives of Aegis Defense Services (US) against a lawsuit alleging that Aegis concealed its true financial condition when its parent company, Hestia BV, was sold to GardaWorld Consulting in 2015, a federal judge in Manhattan has ruled. Sir Tim Spicer, Jeffrey Paul Arnold Day, and Mark Bullough sued National Union in U.S. District Court last year after the insurer refused to defend them against GardaWorld’s action in state court in New York. National Union moved to dismiss the federal lawsuit last October, saying its Directors & Officers Liability policy to Aegis did not apply because GardaWorld was suing the men as shareholders of Hestia, which was separately insured by Chubb. U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods disagreed in a ruling posted over the July 4th weekend. “Because the Court cannot conclude with certainty that the policy does not provide coverage, National Union has a contractual duty to defend the plaintiffs,” Woods wrote. While GardaWorld’s allegations arose as counterclaims to a 2017 suit by Hestia’s shareholders, Woods said that was not dispositive since GardaWorld chose to sue only “shareholders who were also executives” of Aegis. More importantly, GardaWorld raised two counterclaims – one for common law fraud, the other for aiding and abetting fraud – but only the aiding-and-abetting claim specified that the men were acting as Hestia shareholders. The common-law fraud allegations “clearly point to misstatements in the Aegis U.S. financial statements, which may be attributed to the plaintiffs acting in their capacity as executives of (Aegis),” Woods wrote.

The case is Timothy Simon Spicer et al v. National Union Fire Insurance Company Of Pittsburgh, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 20-3784.

For Spicer et al: Orrie Levy and Kenneth Frenchman of Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna

For National Union: Michael Margulies of Carlton Fields Jorden Burt