NBC, Lemonis win sanctions against business owners featured on The Profit

(Reuters) - (The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

It’s never a good sign when a judge says in the second sentence of an opinion that your case is “a cautionary tale of what can happen when parties over-litigate.”

That’s particularly true when the opinion comes from a judge who more or less invited your opponents to move for sanctions against your client a few months before she tossed all but one of the 23 claims in your 169-page complaint.

On Thursday, New York State Supreme Court Justice Melissa Crane of Manhattan granted sanctions against two clothing retail executives who sued NBCUniversal Media, television celebrity Marcus Lemonis and several related defendants after they appeared on an episode of Lemonis’s show, The Profit. Crane held that the plaintiffs must pay all of the defendants’ fees and costs in the state-court litigation.

The plaintiffs, Nicolas Goureau and Stephanie Menkin, and their counsel from Gerard Fox Law had alleged that the NBC show was a scam to disparage and humiliate the business executives it portrayed, allowing Lemonis to sweep in and acquire the businesses on onerous terms. Goureau and Menkin asserted that they had been “defrauded and defamed” in the television show and sought, among other things, the dissolution of their former operating company, which is now allegedly controlled by Lemonis.

In February, Crane dismissed all but the dissolution claim, ruling that everything else was precluded by the 2021 dismissal of the plaintiffs’ previous lawsuit in Manhattan federal court against most of the same defendants.

The state judge noted that U.S. District Judge May Kay Vyskocil explicitly ruled that the claims were dismissed with prejudice. So even though Goureau, Menkin and their lawyers had tried to reframe and reconstitute some of their allegations in the state-court case, Crane said, nearly everything they alleged was barred by collateral estoppel.

But mere dismissal wasn’t enough for the defendants -- who moved in April for sanctions -- or for the state-court judge.

Goureau and Menkin did not respond to queries sent via LinkedIn. Plaintiffs' lawyer Ryan Dolan of Gerard Fox did not respond to my email.

In the plaintiffs' brief opposing sanctions, Dolan argued that his clients never intended “to overburden the judicial system” and were not engaged in “trickery, bad faith, egregious, deceptive or frivolous behavior.” Instead, Dolan told Crane, the plaintiffs were required to file claims in different courts because of the jurisdictional complexity of asserting an array of allegations against a multiplicity of defendants.

Crane obviously disagreed. Fair warning: The maneuvering that led to her sanctions order is complicated. But you need the context to understand why the judge was so irked about this case.

The plaintiffs originally filed two closely related suits in Manhattan federal court and in Delaware Chancery Court. The Delaware case, which sought to dissolve a Delaware company formed by Lemonis and the plaintiffs, ended up being stayed to allow the New York case to move forward in federal court. That case was dismissed in 2021 in two separate rulings because the judge, Vyskocil, initially declined to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over state-law claims but then reconsidered and tossed everything.

Here’s where things got interesting. Instead of trying to file an amended complaint in federal court, Gerard Fox voluntarily dismissed the case, then asked Vyskocil to rule that her dismissal order had tossed the plaintiffs' claims without prejudice.

Vyskocil, who sussed that the plaintiffs planned to refile the case in another court, refused to do so.

“Allowing such maneuvering would be a manifest waste of judicial resources and would permit prospective plaintiffs to dismiss with impunity a fully litigated complaint when they do not like the result,” the federal judge said. “Such a result would be untenable and contrary to notions of fair play and judicial economy.”

Gerard Fox appealed the dismissal of the federal court case to the 2nd Circuit – but meanwhile filed a new case in state court.

When the defendants moved to dismiss, arguing that the claims had already been litigated and dismissed in federal court, Gerard Fox lawyers responded that the dismissal of the previous case was not a ruling on the merits of plaintiffs' claims but only a decision on the sufficiency of the complaint in federal court. The state-court complaint, they said, added new heft (and new defendants) to the case, so it was not simply a re-do of the already-litigated claims.

As I mentioned, Crane was unpersuaded and dismissed the case. But what really bothered her, she said in her sanctions ruling on Thursday, was that, in her view, the plaintiffs and their counsel were aware that their state court claims were precluded by the dismissal of their federal-court case – but represented otherwise to her.

“What is most egregious (and sanctionable) is that plaintiffs knew they should not have proceeded … but did so anyway,” Crane wrote. “The proof is in the record before the various courts in which plaintiffs have continued to drag out these claims.”

“We are pleased that once again there will be consequences for the claims Gerard Fox brought on behalf of [its] clients and we of course will continue to fight back against every one of these baseless lawsuits,” Lemonis said in an email statement. He is represented by Seyfarth Shaw.

Machete Corp, which is a producer of The Profit, was also a defendant in the case. Its lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine referred my query to the company, whose CEO said in a statement that she is “gratified that the court saw this suit for what it was: a wholly unjustified attempt to continue harassing us after even a federal judge found the case was meritless.”

NBC lawyers from Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler did not respond to requests for comment.

