NCAA must face volunteer coaches' antitrust lawsuits over pay - US judge

July 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday said the governing body for American intercollegiate sports must face a pair of class actions in California that claim curbs on compensation for thousands of volunteer coaches violated federal antitrust law.

In a court ruling, U.S. District Judge William Shubb in Sacramento rejected the effort by the National Collegiate Athletic Association to dismiss the two related cases.

Shubb also refused the NCAA's request to move the lawsuits to a federal court in the organization's home state of Indiana.

The lawsuits were filed in November and March in federal court by two prospective classes of volunteer coaches in baseball and in other sports — including soccer, swimming and track and field — between 2019 and 2023. Each case seeks damages of more than $5 million.

Both complaints allege the NCAA and its schools conspired to fix compensation for certain Division I volunteer coaches at zero, based on an NCAA bylaw that has since been withdrawn.

Division I, made up of more than 300 schools, is the top level in college sports. The NCAA changed its rules in January, repealing "volunteer" coach positions and allowing member schools to pay an additional coach.

Shubb in his ruling wrote that "it is not implausible that plaintiffs would have been paid a salary above $0 but for the NCAA's adoption of the bylaw."

The NCAA is separately facing a variety of legal challenges over compensation for student athletes.

A representative for the NCAA and attorneys for the organization did not immediately respond to messages on Friday seeking comment.

The plaintiffs in the two cases, including former volunteer coaches at University of Arkansas, University of Virginia and Arizona State University, argued they would have received compensation in an otherwise competitive market.

Former volunteer baseball coach Taylor Smart, a named plaintiff, worked from 2018 to 2020 at University of Arkansas, where the head baseball coach makes more than $1 million a year, according to the lawsuit.

Lawyers for the NCAA in a filing called the plaintiffs' claims in the two cases conclusory and lacking any facts to show their teams would have hired them as a paid assistant.

The NCAA also disputed that it held any power in a labor market for coaches. The organization argued that competitive coaching positions exist at elite high schools and in professional sports.

A scheduling conference is set for Aug. 28.

The cases are Colon et al v. NCAA, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, No. 1:23-cv-00425-WBS-KJN, and Smart et al v. NCAA, same court, No. 2:22-cv-02125-WBS-KJN.

For Colon: Dennis Stewart of Gustafson Gluek, and Michael Lieberman of Fairmark Partners

For Smart: Garrett Broshuis and Steve Berezney of Korein Tillery

For NCAA: Carolyn Hoecker Luedtke and Justin Raphael of Munger, Tolles & Olson

Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones

