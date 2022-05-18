Netflix defeats comic artist's 'Umbrella Academy' lawsuit for now

Summary

Summary Related documents Artist failed to show "Umbrella Academy" makers knew his fish-tank headed creation

Court previously said case was otherwise strong enough to continue

(Reuters) - An artist who claims the comic-book and television series "Umbrella Academy" ripped off his idea for a fish-tank headed villain hit another dead end in his copyright lawsuit against Netflix Inc and others in Texas federal court on Wednesday.

Kevin Atkinson failed to show that "Umbrella Academy" comic creator Gerard Way had access to his comics, U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder said, dismissing the case for the second time. He gave Atkinson one more chance to argue otherwise in an amended lawsuit against Way, Netflix, and Dark Horse Comics LLC.

Netflix, Dark Horse, and the parties' lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Atkinson first sued in Texarkana, Texas last year, alleging A.J. Carmichael from "Umbrella Academy" copies the character Kingfish he created in 1996 for his Rogue Satellite Comics. Both characters are talking fish in bell jars atop human-like bodies.

The court dismissed the lawsuit in November because Atkinson had shown only a "mere possibility" that Way, Dark Horse, or Netflix had access to his work, even though the characters were similar enough to justify continuing the case.

Atkinson said in a refiled lawsuit that Way, who is best known as the lead singer of rock band My Chemical Romance, had access to his work. According to the lawsuit, Way would have learned of Atkinson's character through several avenues, including as a "hard-core" comic fan and employee at a comic-book store.

Schroeder said Wednesday that Atkinson's new allegations were still too speculative to show that Way knew of his work.

The case is Atkinson d/b/a Rogue Satellite Comics v. Netflix Inc, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 5:21-cv-00079.

For Atkinson: Karl Rupp of Sorey & Hoover

For Netflix: Leon Carter of Carter Arnett

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.