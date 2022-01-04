Nevada to join $26 billion opioid settlement with J&J, drug distributors

The logo of healthcare company Johnson & Johnson is seen in front of an office building in Zug, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Nevada has agreed to join a proposed nationwide settlement worth up to $26 billion resolving claims that three large U.S. drug distributors and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) fueled a deadly opioid epidemic, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday.

Nevada was one of a handful of states that until now was not participating in the landmark accord that would resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits against J&J, McKesson Corp (MCK.N), AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) and Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH.N) read more

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.