New climate review guidelines take big-picture look at renewable energy projects

(Reuters) - White House guidance released Friday telling agencies how to weigh climate change when permitting major infrastructure could help streamline environmental reviews for in-demand projects such as transmission lines and could make approvals for renewable energy projects harder to challenge in court.

The new National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) guidance released by the White House Council for Environmental Quality (CEQ) builds on Obama-era guidance for environmental reviews that were rescinded by the Trump administration, and now directs agencies to look at indirect emissions from projects while also considering the broader context of projects, including net-positives from renewables.

That emphasis on the broader context means it’ll be easier to justify projects such as high voltage transmission lines, which are needed to connect distant renewable power generation to cities where most electricity is needed, according to Ted Boling, a partner at Perkins Coie who helped draft the Obama administration’s NEPA revisions in 2016.

Contextualizing renewables projects that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions systemwide but might have limited local negative impacts during construction means regulators won’t be “approaching the NEPA process as a sort of focus on site-specific effects and losing the forest through the trees,” Boling said.

The White House said Friday's guidelines for NEPA reviews will help the country reach President Joe Biden’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, though they are not legally binding on agencies.

The guidelines also advise agencies to consider the full life-cycle emissions from fossil fuel infrastructure like pipelines or power plants that can be active for decades.

“Disclosing and reducing emissions will ensure we’re building sustainable, resilient infrastructure for the 21st century and beyond,” said CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory.

Jan Hasselman, a litigator at Earthjustice who often challenges fossil fuel infrastructure projects, said environmental groups could point to that guidance in court if agencies greenlight projects like pipelines or oil leases without disclosing indirect, or downstream, emissions.

“If they cut corners on the environmental analysis, this guidance would give us a yardstick to hold up to what the agencies did and argued they haven’t gone far enough,” Hasselman said.

Elizabeth Dawson, the head of Crowell & Moring's global ESG advisory team who represents clients seeking government approvals for projects involving natural resources and public lands, said the guidance "isn’t binding on the agencies but it can help when an agency is trying to defend why it took a certain tack in the NEPA process.”











