New federal lawsuits drop nationally after dip in 3M earplug cases

Summary New civil and criminal cases down 17.9% from June 30, 2021, to year later

Drop-off attributed to earlier surge in litigation against 3M

(Reuters) - The number of new civil and criminal cases filed in federal courts in the 12 months ending June 30 fell 17.9% from a year earlier as a record-breaking number of filings by veterans suing 3M Co for hearing damage allegedly caused by the company's combat earplugs slowed.

Newly released data from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts showed that 385,613 civil and criminal cases were filed in the 12-month period ending June 30, down from 469,750 in the same time frame in 2021.

A spokesman for the office attributed the decline to a falloff in new cases against 3M, which faces more than 300,000 lawsuits consolidated before a federal judge in Florida in what has become the largest multidistrict litigation in U.S. history.

The judiciary has said that filings by more than 200,000 service members and veterans against 3M fueled what was a 58% rise in new civil cases in 2020, even as the COVID-19 pandemic began prompting court closures and restrictions that year.

3M is fighting to avoid litigating the lawsuits by putting its Aearo Technologies subsidiary -- the original maker of the CAEv2 earplugs, which 3M bought in 2008 -- into bankruptcy.

The decline in new civil and criminal cases nationally followed a steeper drop during the 12 months ending June 30, 2021, when cases fell 25.7%, according to the new data report.

In total, 293,762 civil cases had been filed by mid-2022 over the course of 12 months, down 21.5% from a year earlier, thanks in large part to a 42% drop-off in product liability and personal injury cases to 84,410, the judiciary reported.

Other types of civil cases that declined during that period included Social Security lawsuits, labor suits and civil rights cases.

New criminal cases declined 9% to 65,174 thanks in part to a drop-off in narcotics prosecutions, while the number of appeals filed in civil and criminal cases was 37,592, down 17.9%.

Judicial officials have previously said that the COVID-19 pandemic may have resulted in some people who might have become involved in litigation being unable or unwilling to do so due to the public health crisis.

