New York hospital to pay $2.6 mln over doctor's unnecessary surgeries

People walk next to the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Summary Law firms Settlement stemmed from internal investigation

Authorities say government was billed for premature defibrillator battery replacements

(Reuters) - A New York hospital has agreed to pay about $2.6 million to settle claims that a former physician affiliated with it performed and billed for unnecessary implantable defibrillator battery replacements, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn announced Wednesday.

The settlement stemmed from an internal investigation by NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens, which voluntarily disclosed its doctor's conduct to authorities, according to the office of Eastern District of New York U.S. Attorney Breon Peace. The hospital is one of 10 in the NewYorkPresbyterian hospital system in the New York City area.

Peace's office said the doctor, who was not named in the settlement agreement, replaced implantable defibrillator batteries that were still functioning normally, subjecting patients to risky and unnecessary surgeries. The hospital then billed government health insurance programs for the procedure.

"This office is committed to combating fraud and abuse of our federal health care programs, especially when such conduct potentially puts patients at risk," Peace said.

The settlement took place without a court case being filed, according to a spokesperson for Peace.

The hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Blume of the Eastern District of New York

For the hospital: Daniel Meron of Latham & Watkins

