New York lawyers plead guilty in Molotov cocktail case

Summary

Summary Law firms Lawyers charged in attack on empty police vehicle during George Floyd protests

Each faces up to 10 years in prison The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Two New York lawyers pleaded guilty on Wednesday for their roles in a Molotov cocktail attack during May 2020 protests sparked by George Floyd's death.

Prosecutors said one of the lawyers, Urooj Rahman, threw a gasoline-filled bottle into an empty police vehicle, attempted to distribute Molotov cocktails to others, and then fled in a minivan driven by Colinford Mattis.

The incident came during Brooklyn protests after Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, sparking widespread protests against racism and police violence.

Rahman, 32, and Mattis, 34, each pleaded guilty in federal court in Brooklyn to a single count of possessing or making a destructive device.

"I deeply regret my conduct and wish I had made better choices on that night," Mattis said.

Rahman also expressed regret, and both acknowledged that they would likely be disbarred as a result of their guilty pleas.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan set their sentencing for Feb. 8. They face up to 10 years in prison under a terrorism-related sentencing provision.

"The terrorism enhancement is going to be a big issue. I have no idea where I’m going to come out on that," Cogan said.

Mattis, an associate at Pryor Cashman, was furloughed in April 2020 in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and then suspended following his arrest. Rahman represented tenants in the Bronx as a public interest lawyer.

Reporting by David Thomas in New York Editing by David Bario, Noeleen Walder and Matthew Lewis