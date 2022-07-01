New York youth club seeks to mediate 140 sex-abuse claims in bankruptcy

Summary

Summary Law firms Victims say a doctor sexually abused boys from 1940s to 1980s

Madison Square youth club will seek quick mediation with victims and insurers

Abuse victims and co-defendant express concerns about proposed pause in the bankruptcy case

(Reuters) - Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, which operates six youth centers in New York City, told a bankruptcy judge on Friday that it intends to use its Chapter 11 case to mediate more than a hundred sexual abuse claims involving a doctor who volunteered at the centers decades ago.

Madison Square, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York on Thursday, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane at a Friday hearing that a bankruptcy mediation is the only way to bring sexual abuse claimants and insurers to the negotiating table before the nonprofit runs out of funds.

"We're here to fairly and equitably compensate survivors of what they describe as hideous sexual abuse that took place many years ago at Madison's former premises," attorney Alan Kornberg said.

Without bankruptcy protections, the 138-year-old youth organization would likely run out of money in 60 days and be forced to liquidate, Kornberg said.

Nearly all of the abuse claims stem from the conduct of a single doctor, Reginald Archibald, who volunteered at Madison from the 1940s to the 1980s. Archibald, who died in 2007, also worked as a pediatric endocrinologist at Rockefeller University Hospital, which revealed Archibald’s history of sexual misconduct in a 2018 investigation.

Archibald's victims filed dozens of lawsuits against Madison and Rockefeller, aided by a 2019 New York law that eased statutes of limitations for victims of child abuse.

Madison reached settlements with nine abuse claimants, spending $3.9 million on the deals and litigation costs. It could not survive a piecemeal approach to resolving the remaining 140 claims, the nonprofit said.

Madison will ask Lane to approve a relatively rapid mediation procedure with abuse claimants and insurers, Kornberg said. The youth club will also seek to suspend the case while the mediation proceeds, stopping nearly all non-mediation activity in an effort to minimize costs and litigation, according to Kornberg.

Rockefeller said it will oppose both requests, arguing that its exclusion from the proposed mediation and being blocked from litigating against Madison would harm its ability to defend itself against the abuse claims.

An attorney representing abuse victims also expressed skepticism of the proposed suspension of the case. Madison Square's approach could limit abuse victims' ability to investigate assets that Madison Square or the broader Boys and Girls Club of America could contribute to a bankruptcy settlement, attorney James Stang said.

Lane will consider the proposed mediation schedule and suspension request later in July.

The case is In re Madison Square Boys and Girls Club, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 22-10910.

For Madison Square Boys and Girls Club: Alan Kornberg of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

For Rockefeller University Hospital: Gregg Galardi of Ropes & Gray

For the ad hoc committee of abuse victims: James Stang of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones

