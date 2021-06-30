News Corp's Paul Weiss team attacks antitrust claims in N.Y. trial

Signage seen outside the News Corporation building in New York City, in New York, U.S., November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Summary Companies News Corp embraced anticompetitive tactics to hold monopoly in market for in-store promotion, rival Valassis asserts

(Reuters) - Lawyers for marketing company Valassis Communications Inc returned to New York federal court on Wednesday to present evidence they claim will show News Corp employed anticompetitive tactics to maintain its dominance in the market for in-store promotions.

Opening statements and witness testimony in the antitrust case Valassis v. News Corp. began late Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel is presiding.

On Wednesday a former top sales executive at Michigan-based Valassis resumed his testimony, facing a lengthy cross-examination by News Corp's lead lawyer at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

Valassis and News Corp are competitors in the market for in-store promotions, including such items as product signs on shelves and coupon machines. The companies compete for contracts with retailers in order to place in-store promotions for manufacturers and distributors of consumer packaged goods.

Lawyers for Valassis, represented by the New York litigation boutique Holwell Shuster & Goldberg, contend News Corp violated U.S. antitrust law in its alleged monopolization of the in-store promotion market. Valassis is seeking injunctive relief and damages.

Washington-based Paul Weiss partner Kenneth Gallo, co-chairman of the firm's litigation department, is leading the trial work for News and affiliated defendants including News America Marketing.

"The competition was tough and fair," Gallo said in his opening statement.

As competition for contracts "heated up," Gallo told jurors, Valassis refused to compete and "paid the consequences for that choice." He said Valassis was now "making excuses" for its business decisions.

Holwell name partner Michael Shuster, former head of commercial litigation at White & Case, earlier delivered the opening statement for Valassis.

Holwell partner Scott Danner led questioning of the first witness, Michael Kowalczyk, a former executive at Valassis who oversaw in-store promotion.

Kowalczyk testified about the effort he said Valassis made, and the challenges it encountered, competing against News Corp for in-store promotion business. Those hurdles, he said, included long-term contracts or exclusive contracts that News Corp executed with major U.S. retailers.

Gallo is a leading antitrust lawyer at Paul Weiss. Current or former antitrust litigation clients include Citigroup Inc, AIG, Mastercard Inc and Sharp Corp. The firm is leading the defense for Amazon.com Inc in the antitrust suit lodged by the D.C. attorney general.

Gallo led cross-examination of Kowalczyk on Wednesday. He pressed the former Valassis in-store marketing general manager on the company's exclusive agreements with retailers. Gallo strived to show how fierce competition was at the time in the in-store promotion industry.

The Valassis trial is being held in-person at the Manhattan federal district courthouse. The court set up an audio line to accommodate remote access, a safeguard established in the virus era.

The case is Valassis Communications Inc v. News Corp, et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:17-cv-07378-PKC.

For Valassis: Michael Shuster of Holwell Shuster & Goldberg

For News Corp: Kenneth Gallo of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison